Enea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb 03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB (publ) "Company" or "Enea"), are herebyThe shareholinvitedersto attendin E eatheABAnnual(publ),Generalcorp. id.Meetingno. 556209("AGM")-7146,to(thebe held on Thursday May 4, 2023, at 4.30 p.m. at Kista Science Tower, Färögatan 33 in Kista, Stockholm. Notice of attendance Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM must be recorded as shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Tuesday April 25, 2023 and notify attendance to the Company no later than Thursday April 27, 2023, preferably before 5 p.m. Notice of attendance can be given by post to Enea AB (publ), P.O. Box 1033, 164 21 Kista, Sweden, by telephone +46 8 507 140 00 or by e-mail to agm@enea.com. Notice of attendance shall contain name, personal or corporate identification number, number of represented shares, address, telephone number and assistant, if any (not more than 2). Shareholders intending to participate by proxy must issue a written, signed and dated Power of Attorney. The validity term of the Power of Attorney may not be more than one year, unless a longer validity term is specifically stated in the Power of Attorney (however at the longest five years). The Power of Attorney and other authorization documents should preferably be sent to the Company well in advance on the address above. If the Power of Attorney is issued by a legal entity, an up-to-date certificate of registration or equivalent document' for the legal entity must be attached. Power of Attorney forms are available on the Company s website, www.enea.comand will also be sent to shareholders who so request and state their address. Shartheirholders whose shares are trustee-registered in the name of a bank or other trustee must, into be ableownto nameexercisewitheirEuroclearvoting rightsSwedenat ABthe(soAGM,calledr quest"votingthe rightstrus eeregistration")to register their. Suchsharesvoting rights registration must be implemented by the trustee no later than as of Thursday April 27, 2023, which means that shareholders who want such voting rights registration must notify their trustee of their request well in advance before this date. Proposed agenda Opening of the AGM Election of chairman of the AGM Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes and count the votes Determination as to whether the AGM has been properly convened Presentation by the CEO Presentation of the annual report, the consolidated annual report, the audit report and the consolidated audit report, as well as the statement by the auditor on the compliance of the applicable guidelines for remuneration of senior executives Resolutions regarding adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet, the consolidated

income statement, and the consolidated ' balance sheet appropriation of the Company s profit in accordance with the adopted balance sheet discharge of liability for the members of the board of directors and the CEO Determination of the number of board members and deputy members and the number of auditors and deputy auditors Determination of the fees to the board members and the fees to the auditors Election of members of the board of directors chairman of the board auditor Resolution on the procedure on appointment of the members of the nomination committee ' The board ' s proposal for resolution on approval of remuneration report The board s proposal on authorization for the board to acquire and transfer own ordinary shares ' The board ' s proposal on guidelines for remuneration of senior executives The board s proposal on authorization for the board to issue new ordinary shares to finance further ' growth and expansion The board s proposal for resolution on (A) long-term share based incentive plan; (B) hedging measures by way of (i) authorization on directed issues of series C shares, (ii) authorization for repurchase of series C shares, and (iii) resolution on transfer of own ordinary shares; and (C) equity swap arrangements with third parties Closing of the AGM Propositions The board's proposition on the appropriation of the Company's profit (item 9 b) The board proposes that there will be no dividend distributed to the shareholders regarding the financial year 2022 and that the available funds at the disposal of the AGM of SEK 808,245,672 are carried forward. ' The nominationcommitteee("NC")s propforsitionsthe AGM(items 2 and 10-13) 2023 consists of Per Lindberg (own mandate), Niklas Johansson (Handelsbanken Fonder), Sophie Larsén (Första AP-fonden), Henrik Söderberg (C WorldWide Asset Management) and Anders Lidbeck (chairman of Enea AB). The NC has appointed Per Lindberg as its chairman. The propositions by the NC are supported by a unanimous NC. The NC proposes that Anders Lidbeck is elected as chairman of the AGM 2023. The NC proposes that the board shall consist of six ordinary members elected by the AGM without any deputy members and that one auditor is appointed. The NC proposes unchanged remuneration to the board compared to previous year, for the period from this AGM until the end of the next AGM, of a total of SEK 2,220,000, to be allocated with SEK 550,000 to the chairman and with SEK 270,000 to the members elected by the AGM, and SEK 320,000 to be allocated amongst the members for committee work as follows: SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 60,000 to the member, and SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 30,000 to the member, and SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the technology committee and SEK 30,000 to the member. The NC proposes that the auditor shall receive reasonable compensation as per invoice. The NC proposes re-election of Anders Lidbeck, Kjell Duveblad, Jan Frykhammar, Mats Lindoff, Åsa Schwarz and Charlotta Sund as members of the board. The NC proposes re-election of Anders Lidbeck as chairman of the board. The NC proposes re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with the authorized public accountant Niklas Kullberg as the auditor in charge, as accounting firm for the period until the next AGM. The NC proposes that a new NC shall consist of representatives of two of the largest shareholders as well as the chairman of the board. The NC may, however, also consist of representatives of three or four of the largest shareholders as well as the chairman of the board, if the chairman of the board notices such an interest amongst the largest shareholders in connection with the formation of the NC. The chairman of the board is assigned to contact the four largest (according to number of registered votes) shareholders per September 30, 2023 and request them to each appoint a member of the NC. If more than two of those shareholders do not wish to appoint a member, additional shareholders (according to number of votes) will be requested to appoint a member of the NC. A shareholder representative should be appointed' chairman of the NC. The names of the NC members shall be published in the Company s interim report for the third quarter. The period of mandate for the appointed NC shall run until the next NC has been appointed. If a substantial change occurs in the shareholder structure following the constitution of the NC, and latest three months before the AGM, the NC shall be adjusted in accordance with the principles above. The NC shall prepare and make proposals to the AGM regarding election of the chairman of the AGM, election of the chairman of the board as well as other members of the board, remuneration for the board divided between the chairman and the other members as well as the distribution of remuneration, if any, for work in committees, election and compensation of auditors and deputy auditors (if any) and principles for appointment of a new NC. The NC shall have the right to charge the Company with costs for e.g. recruitment consultants and other costs that may arise for the NC to carry out its assignment. The board's proposal for resolution on approval of remuneration report (item 14) The board proposes that the AGM resolves to approve the board's remuneration report for the financial year 2022. The board's proposal regarding authorization for the board to acquire and transfer own ordinary shares (item 15) The board proposes that the AGM authorizes the board to acquire and transfer own ordinary Stockholmshares according("the Marketplace")to the followingor. inAcquisitionaccordanceof withordinaryan offersharesto allmayshareholdersonly be madein theon NasdaqCompany or all holders of ordinary'shares. Acquisition may only be made of such number of ordinary shares that the Company s holding of shares at each time does not exceed 10 percent of all shares in the Company. Transfer of ordinary shares may be made in other ways than on the ' Marketplace, including a right to transfer ordinary shares with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights and that payment may be made in cash, in kind, by set-off or otherwise with conditions. A maximum of 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company may be transferred. However, if, prior to the exercise of the authorization regarding transfer of own ordinary shares, the board has also exercised the authorization regarding new issue of ordinary shares (item 17 on the agenda), the number of ordinary shares that may be transferred under this authorization shall be reduced by the corresponding number of ordinary shares issued pursuant to the issue authorization. The authorizations stated above may be utilized on one or several occasions up until the AGM 2024. Acquisition and transfer of ordinary shares on the Marketplace may only be made at a price within the registered price interval at the Marketplace. Transfer of shares in connection with acquisitions of businesses may be made at a market price estimated by the board. The purpose of the authorizations' above to acquire and transfer ordinary shares, including any deviation from the shareholders preferential rights in connection with transfer, is to continuously be able to adjust the capital structure of the Company to the capital needs of the Company, to enable financing, in whole or in part, in connection with acquisitions of businesses and for financing and/or securing delivery of ordinary shares in long-term incentive programs previously adopted by the AGM. If the authorization regarding' transfer of ordinary shares is used for transfers with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, the board shall, in connection with' the authorization being exercised, publish the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders preferential rights. Resolution on this item on the agenda has to be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as of all shares represented at the AGM. The board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration of senior executives (item 16) The board proposes - with amendment of the guidelines adopted at the AGM 2022 - that the AGM approves the following guidelines for remuneration of senior executives. Who the guidelines cover, and their applicability These guidelines for remuneration of senior executives cover the CEO and other members of group management. The guidelines should be applied to compensation agreed, and amendments to compensation previously agreed, after the guidelines have been adopted by the AGM 2023. Regarding employment terms in other legislatures than Sweden, the relevant adaptations should be made to comply with mandatory local regulation or practice, for the overall purpose of these guidelines to be met. These guidelines do not cover compensation resolved by the AGM. The board is entitled to temporarily depart from these guidelines wholly or partly if there are special reasons' for this in an individual case, and a departure is necessary to'serve the Company s long-term interests and sustainability, or to ensure the Company s profitability. If such departure occurs, this should be stated in the Remuneration Report at the following AGM. These guidelines apply to the period from the AGM 2023 until next AGM. Matters regarding departure from the guidelines should be subject to consultation by the Remuneration Committee, and decision by the board. The guidelines' promotion of the Company's business strategy, long-term interests, and sustainability' Enea s ambition is to be a global software company, with a strong and leading position in the markets that it addresses, with yearly sales growth, high profitability, and healthy cash flows. Organic growth is the foundation of the operations, and work is ongoing to develop, rationalize and optimize it. Strategic and complementary acquisitions will be continuously screened, and if considered to add value for customers and shareholders within a well-considered' risk level, Enea will attempt to execute such acquisitions. For more information on Enea s strategy and target, see www.enea.com. The board's opinion is that the Company's ability to attract, motivate and retain' high-performing staff and managers is critical for' a successful implementation of the Company s business strategy and protection of the Company s long-term interests, including sustainability. This entails the Company being able to offer competitive benefits packages. Total compensation should contain a variable component linked to the' individual performance of staff and managers, but that is also synchronized with the Company s profitability and long-term sustainability. Forms of compensation, etc. Remuneration and other employment terms of senior executives should be at market levels. Remuneration consists of basic salary, variable remuneration and pensions. Additionally - and independent of these guidelines - the general meeting is entitled to resolve on share or share price-based payments. Fixed basic salary The CEO and other senior executives shall be offered a fixed annual cash salary, at a level aimed at attracting and retaining'senior executives with such professional and personal skills as are required to promote Enea s results. As a starting point, the fixed salary shall be determined per calendar year and normally be reviewed annually. Short'-term incentive program (STI) Enea s STI program has three parts. Two of these parts relate to the Company achieving specific financial targets, while one is determined by the'achievement of individual targets. Most of the variable compensation is linked to the Company s financial targets, while the individual targets correspond to a smaller proportion of variable compensation. The criteria applied as regards the Company's financial targets are linked to long-term targets decided by the board at any given time, such as sales, EBIT and EBITDA. The criteria applying to the individual targets shall be decided prior to the end of the first quarter of the financial year ' that the compensation relates to, and shall be as specific as the criteria' relating to the Company s financial targets. The criteria are designed to promote the Company s business' strategy, long- term interests, as well as sustainability, and accordingly, the Company s long-term value creation. The outcome of compensation is subject to consultation by the Remuneration Committee and decided by the board for the CEO. For other senior executives, the outcome of compensation is consulted and decided by the Remuneration Committee. Payment' of compensation is executed as soon as possible after the board meeting where the Company s annual financial statement is approved for the vesting year. The Company is not entitled to reclaim this compensation. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Enea AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ENEA AB (PUBL) 08:25a Enea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb PU 08:25a Enea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : The nomination committee_s proposition 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : Styrelsens förslag till beslut AGM 2023_EN PU 08:25a Enea : The Board of Directors_ statement pursuant to Chapter 19_AGM 2023 PU 03:55a Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB (publ) AQ 02/28 Enea : launches dual-mode Policy Manager, using a common 5GC network data layer PU 02/02 Transcript : Enea AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023 CI 02/02 Enea AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI