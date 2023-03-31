Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Enea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
  Report
2023-03-31
96.75 SEK   +0.78%
Enea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023

03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT
Power of Attorney

The undersigned shareholder hereby authorizes the following proxy to exercise, my/our rights at the Annual General Meeting of Enea AB (publ), corp. id. no 556209-7146, May 4, 2023.

Proxy holder's name:

Proxy holder's personal ID

No.:

Proxy holder's address:

Proxy holder's daytime phone number:

Note that the Power of Attorney must be dated and signed.

Shareholder's name:

Shareholder's personal ID

No. / Corporate id. no.:

Place and date:

Shareholder's signature:

Clarification of signature:

Please note that the notification of a shareholders' participation at the general meeting must take place - in the manner prescribed in the notice - even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy. A submitted Power of Attorney form does not apply as notification to the Annual General Meeting. The completed Power of Attorneyform in original (with any attachments) should be sent to Enea AB (publ), P.O. Box 1033, 164 21 Kista, Sweden or by email to agm@enea.com together with the notification of participation. If the shareholder does not wish to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy, the Power of Attorney form must of course not be submitted.

Personal data processing

For information on how your personal data is processed, please see https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

1

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 962 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net income 2022 138 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 151 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 050 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ENEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Enea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 96,00 SEK
Average target price 113,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Häglund President & Chief Executive Officer
Ola Burmark Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lidbeck Chairman
Kjell Gunnar Duveblad Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA AB (PUBL)11.50%198
ACCENTURE PLC5.93%178 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.62%139 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.28%117 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.94%90 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.26%69 365
