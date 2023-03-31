Enea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023

Presentation of candidates for the Board of directors 2023, according to the Nomination Committee's proposal

All proposed board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting are judged to be independent in respect of both the company and company management and in relation to major shareholders of Enea AB (publ).

Re-election

ANDERS LIDBECK

Born: 1962

Chairman and member of the board since 2019

Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University

of Lund

Previous positions: President and CEO of Enea, President and CEO of Telelogic, sales and marketing positions at Nokia, ICL and Telia Megacom, including serving as the President for ICL Direct in Benelux and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ICL Industry Systems

Europe.

Other assignments: Board member of Tigerkids AB and Anders Lidbeck

Horses AB.

Main occupation: Private investor and board assignments

No. of shares: 44,702

KJELL DUVEBLAD

Born: 1954

Member of the Board since 2008

Education: M.Sc. Business Administration, Stockholm School of

Economics

Previous positions: Sales Director of IBM Svenska AB and President of

Oracle Sweden, Nordics, and the Baltics.

Other assignments: Chairman of the Board ESPERENS AB, QBNK HOLDING AB (publ) and QBNK Company AB. Board member Gembox AB, Nuport Sverige AB, Redeye Aktiebolag, RedHold AB and SoftOne AB

(publ).

Main occupation: Management consulting and board assignments

No. of shares: 10,000

JAN FRYKHAMMAR

Born: 1965

Member of the Board since 2021

Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University

of Uppsala

Previous positions: Group CEO (interim) Ericsson, Vice President and

CFO Ericsson 2009-2016, Head of Business Area Global Services Other assignments: Chairman of the Board Aspia AB, Aspia Group AB,

Aspia Group Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB and FCD Sverige AB. Board member Alphawave IP Plc, ITAB Shop Concept AB, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, OX2 AB (publ),Roima Intelligence Oy and Telavox

AB. President FCD Sverige AB.

Main occupation: Independent board member, senior advisor and private investor

No. of shares: 0

1