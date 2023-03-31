Enea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023

Presentation of candidates for the Board of directors 2023, according to the Nomination Committee's proposal
All proposed board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting are judged to be independent in respect of both the company and company management and in relation to major shareholders of Enea AB (publ).
Re-election
ANDERS LIDBECK
Born: 1962
Chairman and member of the board since 2019
Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University
of Lund
Previous positions: President and CEO of Enea, President and CEO of Telelogic, sales and marketing positions at Nokia, ICL and Telia Megacom, including serving as the President for ICL Direct in Benelux and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ICL Industry Systems
Europe.
Other assignments: Board member of Tigerkids AB and Anders Lidbeck
Horses AB.
Main occupation: Private investor and board assignments
No. of shares: 44,702
KJELL DUVEBLAD
Born: 1954
Member of the Board since 2008
Education: M.Sc. Business Administration, Stockholm School of
Economics
Previous positions: Sales Director of IBM Svenska AB and President of
Oracle Sweden, Nordics, and the Baltics.
Other assignments: Chairman of the Board ESPERENS AB, QBNK HOLDING AB (publ) and QBNK Company AB. Board member Gembox AB, Nuport Sverige AB, Redeye Aktiebolag, RedHold AB and SoftOne AB
(publ).
Main occupation: Management consulting and board assignments
No. of shares: 10,000
JAN FRYKHAMMAR
Born: 1965
Member of the Board since 2021
Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University
of Uppsala
Previous positions: Group CEO (interim) Ericsson, Vice President and
CFO Ericsson 2009-2016, Head of Business Area Global Services Other assignments: Chairman of the Board Aspia AB, Aspia Group AB,
Aspia Group Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB and FCD Sverige AB. Board member Alphawave IP Plc, ITAB Shop Concept AB, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, OX2 AB (publ),Roima Intelligence Oy and Telavox
AB. President FCD Sverige AB.
Main occupation: Independent board member, senior advisor and private investor
No. of shares: 0
MATS LINDOFF
Born: 1961
Member of the board since 2010 Education: M.Sc. (Eng.) EE
Previous positions: Chief Technology Officer Sony-Ericsson, President
of C-Technologies AB.
Other assignments: Board member Billmate AB, Bostadsrättsföreningen Skytteln nr 2, Combain Mobile AB, Invoice Finance AB, Lindoff
Technology AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Traxmate AB and Worxmate AB. Main occupation: Strategy consultant
No. of shares: 990
ÅSA SCHWARZ
Born: 1973
Member of the board since 2022
Education: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Computer and Systems Science and in Business Administration, from Stockholm University &
KTH
Previous positions: Sales and marketing manager Knowit Cybersecurity & Law, management consultant within cybersecurity Cybercom, KAM
Nexus, founder of Dagaz.
Other assignments: Board member of Precise Biometrics AB and Virtual
Ink Stockholm AB. President Virtual Ink Stockholm AB.
Main occupation: Responsible for business development and
communication at Knowit Cybersecurity & Law and author. No. of shares: 900
CHARLOTTA SUND
Born: 1963
Member of the board since 2020
Education: M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management, Linköping
University Institute of Technology
Previous positions: Senior Vice President Ericsson, Vice President
Ericsson, various product, market, and sales positions within Ericsson. Other assignments: Chairman of the Board Bixia AB, Hexatronic Group
AB (publ), Mjölby-Svartådalen Energi AB, Svensk Biogas Handel AB, Svensk Biogas i Linköping AB, Tekniska Verken i Linköping Vind AB, Usitall AB and Utsikt Bredband AB. Board member Energibranschens Förhandlings- och Arbetsgivarservice i Stockholm AB and Tekniska
Verken Driftum AB. Deputy board member EVereg AB.
Main occupation: President and CEO Tekniska verken i Linköping AB (publ)
No. of shares: 450
Employee representative
JENNY ANDERSSON
Born: 1973
Employee representative for the Swedish Association of Graduate
Engineers (Sveriges Ingenjörer) since December 2019
Education: Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Degree Programme in
Computer Engineering
Previous positions: With Enea since 2010 (Quality leader, Release
project leader and Test leader)
Main occupation: Group Quality Manager and Sustainability
No. of shares: 0
