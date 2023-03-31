Advanced search
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:42:05 2023-03-31 am EDT
96.75 SEK   +0.78%
08:25aEnea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb
PU
08:25aEnea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023
PU
08:25aEnea : The nomination committee_s proposition 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023

03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT
Presentation of candidates for the Board of directors 2023, according to the Nomination Committee's proposal

All proposed board members to be elected by the Annual General Meeting are judged to be independent in respect of both the company and company management and in relation to major shareholders of Enea AB (publ).

Re-election

ANDERS LIDBECK

Born: 1962

Chairman and member of the board since 2019

Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University

of Lund

Previous positions: President and CEO of Enea, President and CEO of Telelogic, sales and marketing positions at Nokia, ICL and Telia Megacom, including serving as the President for ICL Direct in Benelux and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ICL Industry Systems

Europe.

Other assignments: Board member of Tigerkids AB and Anders Lidbeck

Horses AB.

Main occupation: Private investor and board assignments

No. of shares: 44,702

KJELL DUVEBLAD

Born: 1954

Member of the Board since 2008

Education: M.Sc. Business Administration, Stockholm School of

Economics

Previous positions: Sales Director of IBM Svenska AB and President of

Oracle Sweden, Nordics, and the Baltics.

Other assignments: Chairman of the Board ESPERENS AB, QBNK HOLDING AB (publ) and QBNK Company AB. Board member Gembox AB, Nuport Sverige AB, Redeye Aktiebolag, RedHold AB and SoftOne AB

(publ).

Main occupation: Management consulting and board assignments

No. of shares: 10,000

JAN FRYKHAMMAR

Born: 1965

Member of the Board since 2021

Education: M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics, University

of Uppsala

Previous positions: Group CEO (interim) Ericsson, Vice President and

CFO Ericsson 2009-2016, Head of Business Area Global Services Other assignments: Chairman of the Board Aspia AB, Aspia Group AB,

Aspia Group Holding AB, Clavister Holding AB and FCD Sverige AB. Board member Alphawave IP Plc, ITAB Shop Concept AB, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, OX2 AB (publ),Roima Intelligence Oy and Telavox

AB. President FCD Sverige AB.

Main occupation: Independent board member, senior advisor and private investor

No. of shares: 0

1

MATS LINDOFF

Born: 1961

Member of the board since 2010 Education: M.Sc. (Eng.) EE

Previous positions: Chief Technology Officer Sony-Ericsson, President

of C-Technologies AB.

Other assignments: Board member Billmate AB, Bostadsrättsföreningen Skytteln nr 2, Combain Mobile AB, Invoice Finance AB, Lindoff

Technology AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Traxmate AB and Worxmate AB. Main occupation: Strategy consultant

No. of shares: 990

ÅSA SCHWARZ

Born: 1973

Member of the board since 2022

Education: Bachelor of Arts with a major in Computer and Systems Science and in Business Administration, from Stockholm University &

KTH

Previous positions: Sales and marketing manager Knowit Cybersecurity & Law, management consultant within cybersecurity Cybercom, KAM

Nexus, founder of Dagaz.

Other assignments: Board member of Precise Biometrics AB and Virtual

Ink Stockholm AB. President Virtual Ink Stockholm AB.

Main occupation: Responsible for business development and

communication at Knowit Cybersecurity & Law and author. No. of shares: 900

CHARLOTTA SUND

Born: 1963

Member of the board since 2020

Education: M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management, Linköping

University Institute of Technology

Previous positions: Senior Vice President Ericsson, Vice President

Ericsson, various product, market, and sales positions within Ericsson. Other assignments: Chairman of the Board Bixia AB, Hexatronic Group

AB (publ), Mjölby-Svartådalen Energi AB, Svensk Biogas Handel AB, Svensk Biogas i Linköping AB, Tekniska Verken i Linköping Vind AB, Usitall AB and Utsikt Bredband AB. Board member Energibranschens Förhandlings- och Arbetsgivarservice i Stockholm AB and Tekniska

Verken Driftum AB. Deputy board member EVereg AB.

Main occupation: President and CEO Tekniska verken i Linköping AB (publ)

No. of shares: 450

Employee representative

JENNY ANDERSSON

Born: 1973

Employee representative for the Swedish Association of Graduate

Engineers (Sveriges Ingenjörer) since December 2019

Education: Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Degree Programme in

Computer Engineering

Previous positions: With Enea since 2010 (Quality leader, Release

project leader and Test leader)

Main occupation: Group Quality Manager and Sustainability

No. of shares: 0

2

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
