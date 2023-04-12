Enea : Remuneration report 2022

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Enea AB remuneration report 2022

Introduction

This remuneration report describes how the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in Enea AB ("Enea"), adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2022, have been applied during 2022. The

report also includes information on remuneration to the CEO and a summary of Enea's outstanding share and share-price related incentive programs. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Companies' Act and the Rules on Remuneration of the Board and Executive Management and on Incentive Programmes issued by the Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee.

Further information on remuneration to senior executives is available in note 4 (Employees and Other Senior Executives) on pages 78-81 of the 2022 Annual Report. Information on the work of the Remuneration Committee in 2022 is set out in the Corporate Governance Report, available on pages 52-55 of the 2022 Annual Report.

Remuneration to the board of directors is not covered by this report. Such remuneration is resolved annually by the Annual General Meeting and is disclosed in note 4 on page 81 of the 2022 Annual Report.

Key developments 2022

The CEO summarizes Enea's overall performance in his statement on pages 6-7of the 2022 Annual Report.

Enea's remuneration guidelines: scope, purpose and deviations

A prerequisite for the successful implementation of Enea's business strategy and safeguarding of its long-term interests, including its sustainability, is that Enea can recruit, motivate and retain qualified personnel. To this end, Enea must offer competitive remuneration. Enea's remuneration guidelines enable the company to offer executives competitive total remuneration. Under the remuneration guidelines, executive remuneration shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed salary, variable remuneration and pension. The variable remuneration shall be

linked to financial or non-financial criteria. There may be individualized, quantitative, or qualitative objectives. The criteria shall be designed to contribute to Enea's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability, and thereby Enea's long-term value creation by for example being clearly linked to the business strategy or promote the executive's long-term development.

The guidelines are found on pages 78-79 of the 2022 Annual Report. During 2022, Enea complied with the applicable remuneration guidelines adopted by the General Meeting. No deviations from

the guidelines have taken place and no deviations have been made from the decision-making process that, according to the guidelines, is to be applied when determining remuneration. The auditor's

report regarding Enea's compliance with the guidelines is available on www.enea.com/investors/corporate-governance/.No remuneration has been reclaimed. In addition to remuneration covered by the remuneration guidelines, the General Meetings of Enea have resolved to implement long-termshare-related incentive programs.

