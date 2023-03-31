Enea : Styrelsens förslag till beslut AGM 2023_EN 03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail. The board's proposals for resolutions Annual General Meeting May 4, 2023 The board's proposition on the appropriation of the Company's profit (item 9 b) The board proposes that there will be no dividend distributed to the shareholders regarding the financial year 2022 and that the available funds at the disposal of the AGM of SEK 808,245,672 are carried forward. The board's proposal for resolution on approval of remuneration report (item 14) The board proposes that the AGM resolves to approve the board's remuneration report for the financial year 2022. The board's proposal regarding authorization for the board to acquire and transfer own ordinary shares (item 15) StockholmThe board proposes("the Marketplace")that the AGMor inauthorizesaccordancethewithboardantoofferacquireto allandsharetransfer own ordinary shares according to the following. Acquisition of ordinary shares may only be made on Nasdaq shares that the Company'sholding of shares at each time does not exceedholders10 percentin heof Companyall or all holders of rdinary ares. Acquisition may only be made f su h number of ordin ry Marketplace,shares in the Compaincludingy.aTrightansferto transferof ordinaryordinarysh essharesmay bewithmadeviationin otherfromwaysthethanshareholders'on the preferential rights and that payment may be made in cash, in kind, by set-offor otherwise with conditions. A maximum of 10 percent of the total number of shares in the Company may be transferred. However, if, prior to the exercise of the authorization regarding transfer of own ordinary shares, the board has also exercised the authorization regarding new issue of ordinary shares (item 17 on the agenda), the number of ordinary shares that may be transferred under this authorization shall be reduced by the corresponding number of ordinary shares issued pursuant to the issue authorization. The authorizations stated above may be utilized on one or several occasions up until the AGM 2024. Acquisition and transfer of ordinary shares on the Marketplace may only be made at a price within the registered price interval at the Marketplace. Transfer of shares in connection with acquisitions of businesses may be made at a market price estimated by the board. deviationThe purposefromoftheshareholders'authorizationspreferentialabove to cquirerightsaindconnectiontransfer ordwithnarytransfer,shares,isincludingto any continuously be able to adjust the capital structure of the Company to the capital needs of the Company, to enable financing, in whole or in part, in connection with acquisitions of businesses and for financing and/or securing delivery of ordinary shares in long-term incentive programs previously adopted by the AGM. from the shareholders' preferential rights, the board shall, in connection with the authorizati beingIf the authorizationexercised, publishregardingthe reasonstransferforoftheordeviationinary sharesfromistheusedshareholders'for transferspreferentialwith dev tionrightson . Resolution on this item on the agenda has to be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as of all shares represented at the AGM. The board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration of senior executives (item 16) The board proposes - with amendment of the guidelines adopted at the AGM 2022 - that the AGM approves the following guidelines for remuneration of senior executives. Who the guidelines cover, and their applicability These guidelines for remuneration of senior executives cover the CEO and other members of group management. The guidelines should be applied to compensation agreed, and amendments to compensation previously agreed, after the guidelines have been adopted by the AGM 2023. Regarding employment terms in other legislatures than Sweden, the relevant adaptations should be made to comply with mandatory local regulation or practice, for the overall purpose of these guidelines to be met. These guidelines do not cover compensation resolved by the AGM. Company'sThe board islongentitermled tointerestsmporandrilysustainability,dep rt from theseor toguidelinesensure thewhollyCompany'sor partlyprofitabilitythere are. If special reaso s for this an individual case, and a departure is n cessary to erve the - such departure occurs, this should be stated in the Remuneration Report at the following AGM. These guidelines apply to the period from the AGM 2023 until next AGM. Matters regarding departure from the guidelines should be subject to consultation by the Remuneration Committee, and decision by the board. Enea'sThe guidelines' promotion of the Company's business strategy, long sust inambitionbility is to be a global software company, with a strong-andtermleadinginterests,positionand in the markets that it addresses, with yearly sales growth, high profitability, and healthy cash flows. Organic growth is the foundation of the operations, and work is ongoing to develop, rationalize Enea will attempt to execute such acquisitions. For more informationon Enea's strategy and if and optimize it. Strat gic and complemen ary acquisitions will be co ti uously c eened, considered o add value for customers and shareholde s within well-considered risk level, The board's opinion is that the Company's ability to attract, target, see WWW.ENEA.COM. implementation tivate and retain high-perfo ming staff and managers is critical for a successful of the Company's business strategy and protection of the Company's long -term interests, including sustainability. This entails the synchronizedCompany b ingwithablethetoCompany'soffer competitiveprofitabilityenefitsandpackageslong . Total compensation should contain a variable component linked to the indiv dual performance of staff and managers, but that is also -term sustainability. Forms of compensation, etc. Remuneration and other employment terms of senior executives should be at market levels. Remuneration consists of basic salary, variable remuneration and pensions. Additionally - and independent of these guidelines - the general meeting is entitled to resolve on share or share price-based payments. Fixed basic salary The CEO and other senior executives shall be offered a fixed annual cash salary, at a level aimed at attracting and retaining senior executives with such professional and personal skills as are 2 required to promote Enea's results. As a starting point, the fixed salary shall be determined per calendar year and normally be reviewed annually. Enea'sShort-termSTI programincentivehasprogramthree (STI)parts. Two of these par variable compensation is linked to the Company's financialts relatargets,to thewhileCompanythe individualachievingtargetsspecific financial targets, while one is de ermined by the achievement of individual targets. Most of the Thecorrespondcriteria toappliedsmalleras regardsproportheionCompany'sf variablefinancialcompenstargetstion. are linked to long-termtargets thatdecidedthe compensationby the bo rd atrelatesany givento, andtime,shallsuchbeasassales,specificEBITas andthe criteriaEBITDArelating. The critoeriatheapplyingCompany'sto financiale individualtargetsargets. The criteriashall beared cideddesignedpriortotopromotethe ndtheof theCompany'sfirst quarterbusiof the financial ye r term interests, as well as sustainability, and accordingly, the Company's longess strategy, long- -term value creation. The outcome of compensation is subject to consultation by the Remuneration Committee and asdecidedsoon asbypossiblethe boardafterfortheboardCEO. Formeetingo herwhereseniortheexecutives,Company'stheannualoutcomefinancialof compensationstatementis consulted and decided by the Remun ration Committee. Payment of compensat on is executed approved for the vesting year. The Company is not entitled to reclaim this compensation. For the CEO, the STI may be a maximum of 100 percent of the fixed basic salary and may be a maximum of 50 percent of the total compensation excluding LTI. For other senior executives, the STI may be a maximum of 150 percent of the fixed basic salary and may be a maximum of 60 percent of the total compensation excluding LTI. relatedLong-term. Anincentiveprogram(LTI)shall be designed to increase participants' commitment to the Company'sS nior executivesprogress,areandeligiblebe implementedfor inc iveonprogramsmarket termshat are. Shareb sicandlly share,priceor share price, -related incentive programs are subject to resolution by the general meeting, and accordingly, are not covered by these guidelines. ThePensionCEO's agreed retirement age is 67, while other senior executives do not have any specifically agreed retirement age. Pension agreements for the CEO are decided by the board following proposal from the provisionsRemunerationare relatedCommitteeto the. Otheremployee'ssenior executivessalary. Otherin Swedense have pension agreements that are with the fram work of ITP plan with an expected retirement age of 65 years and pension nior executives in countries other than Sweden may be covered by corresponding local pension plans in their respective home countries. In all cases, the pension shall constitute a maximum of 30 percent of the total remuneration excluding LTI. Pension premiums are paid on an ongoing basis. In addition to the aforementioned pension benefits, the Company has no pension obligations to senior executives. Senior executives employed in countries other than Sweden are subject to local pension plans in their respective home countries. Such plans are consistent with those offered to other employees in the same countries. Accordingly, in terms of retirement age and any additional pension obligations, there may be some variation in employment terms in other legislatures than Sweden where mandatory local regulation or practice requires, and accordingly, the overall purpose of these guidelines should still be met. 3 Other benefits Other benefits may include, among others, life insurance, medical insurance, car benefit and parking space. Premiums and other costs arising from such benefits may in total amount to a maximum of 10 percent of the fixed annual salary. Notice period and severance pay The employment or service contracts of senior executives shall apply until further notice, or for a specific period. For the CEO, a six-month notice period applies for termination by the Company. In addition to dismissal pay, the CEO is entitled to severance pay of six times the fixed monthly salary less any remuneration received from new employment or assignments for the CEO. During the notice period, the employment contract and associated benefits apply. For other senior executives, maximum notice periods of nine months apply to termination by the Company. Apart from dismissal pay, other senior executives are not entitled to severance pay. Applicable employment contracts and associated benefits apply during notice periods. Where severance pay is due, no other benefits are payable after the end of the notice period. Consultation on the board's proposal on guidelines for remuneration of senior executives considersSalary andsalaryemploymentand employmentterms of emptermsoyeesof the Company's employees. Information on employees' total compensation, the components of such compensation, as well as increases and rates of increase of compensation over time, have been collated and served as part of the decision-support data for the Remuneration Committee and the board when appraising the reasonableness of the guidelines and their ensuing limitations. arise,Decisionalthough-makingatprocessleast every fourth year. The board's proposal is subject to consultation by the board'sThe board shall pr pare a proposal for new guidelines when need for significant ame dments Remuneration Committee. The chairman of the board shall serve as chairman of the Remuneration Committee. With the aim of resolving conflicts of interest, other Board members elected by the AGM that are members of the Remuneration Committee shall be independent in relation to the Company and its management. The duties of the Remuneration Committee shall include monitoring and evaluating application Theof theCEOguidelinesor otherformembersremunerationof groupofmanagementse ior ex cutivesshall asnotaparticipateoved byinthetheAGMboard's. When the Remunerati n Co mittee has consulted on the proposal, it is eferred to t for decision. consideration of, and decisions on, remuneration-related issues, to the extent they are affected by these issues. If the AGM does not resolve to adopt the guidelines as proposed, the board shall submit a new proposal no later than at the next AGM. In such case, remuneration shall be paid in accordance with the guidelines that applied previously. In consultation of these issues, external advisors may be appointed as considered necessary. forReviremunerationw of guideli esof senior executives. The boards' pro The board h s not received any comments fr m shareholders regarding the current guidelines posal for guidelines for remuneration to senior executives corresponds in all material respects to existing guidelines, except in regards to may(i) simplifyingbe paid, andthethatb sis(iv)forthecalculatcriteriangwithf xedregardbasic salaryto the,Company's(ii) certain goalsclarificationswhen it havecomesbeento de reg rding pension, (iii) wording has b en introduced under what conditions th r benefits short-term incentive programs (STI) shall be linked to the long-term goals decided by the board (previously sales and EBIT). 4 The board's proposal on authorization for the board to issue new ordinary shares to finance further growth and expansion (item 17) The board proposes that the AGM authorizes the board until the AGM 2024, on one or more occasions, to decide on new issues of ordinary shares as follows. This authorization entails the right to issue a maximum of 2,185,823 ordinary shares, i.e. maximum 10 percent of the number of issued shares on the day of this notice. If the board, prior to the exercise of the authorization for new issue of ordinary shares, has also exercised the authorization regarding transfers of ordinary shares (item 15 on the agenda), the number of ordinary shares that may be issued under this authorization shall be reduced by the corresponding number of ordinary shares transferred under the transferlders'authorizationpreferential. rights. Share issues may be made with or without deviation from the shareho The issue price shall be based on market practice. New ordinary shares may be paid in cash, by set-off or by contribution in kind or otherwise be subject to conditions referred to in chapter 13 section 5 first paragraph 6 of the Swedish Companies Act. The purposeboard shallof theaveauthorizationthe ght to decideand anythedeviationother termsfromandtheconditishareholders'ns of thepreferentialshare issuerights. is boardto enablethefinancing,opportunityin wholeto adaptorthein part,Company'sin connectioncapitalwithstructurecompany. acquisitions and to give the If the authorization is exercised for a new share issue with deviation from the shareholders' thepr ferentialreasons forrights,the deviationthe boardfromshall,thein connshareholders'ction withpreferentialthe authorizationrights. being exercised, publish The board proposes that the CEO, or the person appointed by the CEO, shall be authorized to make necessary and small adjustments to enable registration of the resolution at the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Resolution on this item on the agenda has to be supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as of all shares represented at the AGM. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Enea AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ENEA AB (PUBL) 08:25a Enea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb PU 08:25a Enea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : The nomination committee_s proposition 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023 PU 08:25a Enea : Styrelsens förslag till beslut AGM 2023_EN PU 08:25a Enea : The Board of Directors_ statement pursuant to Chapter 19_AGM 2023 PU 03:55a Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB (publ) AQ 02/28 Enea : launches dual-mode Policy Manager, using a common 5GC network data layer PU 02/02 Transcript : Enea AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023 CI 02/02 Enea AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI