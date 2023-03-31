Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Enea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:42:05 2023-03-31 am EDT
96.75 SEK   +0.78%
08:25aEnea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb
PU
08:25aEnea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023
PU
08:25aEnea : The nomination committee_s proposition 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enea : The Board of Directors_ statement pursuant to Chapter 19_AGM 2023

03/31/2023 | 08:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The Board of Directors' statement pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551)

_________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors in Enea AB (publ), corp. id. no. 556209-7146, hereby issues, pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) (Sw. aktiebolagslagen), the following statement regarding the proposals on authorizations for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of own shares in accordance with items 15 and 18(B) in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Director's motivation to why the proposed authorizations to repurchase own shares are justifiable in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 17, Section 3, second and third paragraphs of the Swedish Companies Act is as follows.

Nature of operations, scope, and risks

The nature and the scope of the operations are set out in the Articles of Association and issued annual reports. The operations carried out in the company do not entail any risks beyond what are, or are likely to, occur in the industry or the risks that are generally associated with conducting business operations.

The company's and the Group's financial position

The company's financial position as of 31 December 2022 is stated in the most recent issued annual report. The annual report also sets forth the principles that are applied with respect to the valuation of assets, provisions and liabilities.

It is stated in the proposal for resolution on authorization on repurchase of own ordinary shares in accordance with item 15, that the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to acquire own ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of all shares in the company, and in the Board of Directors proposal for repurchase of own series C shares in accordance with item 18(B) it is stated that the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to acquire up to 328,000 series C shares.

The Group's and the company's equity ratio on the balance sheet date 31 December 2022, amounted to 69.1 percent and 57.1 percent, respectively. The Group's equity, which amounted to SEK 2,291.2 million, includes changes in value due to accounting at fair value of SEK -1.2 million. The parent company's equity amounted to SEK 833.0 million. Given that the company's and the Group's operations continue to be profitable, both the company's and the Group's equity ratios are reassuring. The liquidity in the company and the Group is also expected to be maintained at a satisfactory level.

The Board of Directors' assessment is that the amount of the equity as reported in the most recent issued annual report is proportionate in relation to the scope of the company's operations and the risks associated with conducting business, taking into account the now proposed authorizations to repurchases own shares.

The proposed repurchases of own shares do not infringe the company's requirements for full coverage of the company's restricted equity on the balance sheet as of 31 December 2022, nor taking into account changes in the restricted equity that have occurred after the balance sheet date.

1

In the opinion of the Board of Directors, the proposed authorizations to repurchase own shares do not constitute a short- or long-term obstacle for the company, or other companies in the Group, to fulfill its obligations, nor to fulfill necessary investments.

Justifiability of the repurchase proposals

The Board of Directors considers that the proposed authorizations to repurchase own shares are justifiable considering the requirements imposed by the nature, scope and risks of the company's and the Group's

operations in relation to the size of the company's and the Group's equity, as well as the company's and the Group's consolidation needs, liquidity and position in general.

In the light of the above, the Board of Directors' assessment is that the proposed repurchases of own shares are justifiable in view of the requirements laid down in Chapter 17, Section 3, second and third paragraphs of the Swedish Companies Act.

In the event that an authorization from the Annual General Meeting to acquire own shares is exercised, the Board of Directors will at all times re-examine the question of the justifiability of the acquisitions, considering the provisions of the Swedish Companies Act.

_____________________________

Kista, March 2023

Enea AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENEA AB (PUBL)
08:25aEnea : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB 2023_webb
PU
08:25aEnea : Power of Attorney form AGM 2023
PU
08:25aEnea : The nomination committee_s proposition 2023
PU
08:25aEnea : Presentation of the candidates for the Board of Directors 2023
PU
08:25aEnea : Styrelsens förslag till beslut AGM 2023_EN
PU
08:25aEnea : The Board of Directors_ statement pursuant to Chapter 19_AGM 2023
PU
03:55aNotice of Annual General Meeting in Enea AB (publ)
AQ
02/28Enea : launches dual-mode Policy Manager, using a common 5GC network data layer
PU
02/02Transcript : Enea AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
02/02Enea AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 962 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net income 2022 138 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 151 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 050 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ENEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Enea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 96,00 SEK
Average target price 113,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Häglund President & Chief Executive Officer
Ola Burmark Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lidbeck Chairman
Kjell Gunnar Duveblad Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA AB (PUBL)11.50%198
ACCENTURE PLC5.93%178 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.62%139 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.28%117 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.94%90 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.26%69 365
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer