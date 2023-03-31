Enea : The Board of Directors_ statement pursuant to Chapter 19_AGM 2023

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The Board of Directors' statement pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551)

The Board of Directors in Enea AB (publ), corp. id. no. 556209-7146, hereby issues, pursuant to Chapter 19, Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) (Sw. aktiebolagslagen), the following statement regarding the proposals on authorizations for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of own shares in accordance with items 15 and 18(B) in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Director's motivation to why the proposed authorizations to repurchase own shares are justifiable in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 17, Section 3, second and third paragraphs of the Swedish Companies Act is as follows.

Nature of operations, scope, and risks

The nature and the scope of the operations are set out in the Articles of Association and issued annual reports. The operations carried out in the company do not entail any risks beyond what are, or are likely to, occur in the industry or the risks that are generally associated with conducting business operations.

The company's and the Group's financial position

The company's financial position as of 31 December 2022 is stated in the most recent issued annual report. The annual report also sets forth the principles that are applied with respect to the valuation of assets, provisions and liabilities.

It is stated in the proposal for resolution on authorization on repurchase of own ordinary shares in accordance with item 15, that the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to acquire own ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of all shares in the company, and in the Board of Directors proposal for repurchase of own series C shares in accordance with item 18(B) it is stated that the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to acquire up to 328,000 series C shares.

The Group's and the company's equity ratio on the balance sheet date 31 December 2022, amounted to 69.1 percent and 57.1 percent, respectively. The Group's equity, which amounted to SEK 2,291.2 million, includes changes in value due to accounting at fair value of SEK -1.2 million. The parent company's equity amounted to SEK 833.0 million. Given that the company's and the Group's operations continue to be profitable, both the company's and the Group's equity ratios are reassuring. The liquidity in the company and the Group is also expected to be maintained at a satisfactory level.

The Board of Directors' assessment is that the amount of the equity as reported in the most recent issued annual report is proportionate in relation to the scope of the company's operations and the risks associated with conducting business, taking into account the now proposed authorizations to repurchases own shares.

The proposed repurchases of own shares do not infringe the company's requirements for full coverage of the company's restricted equity on the balance sheet as of 31 December 2022, nor taking into account changes in the restricted equity that have occurred after the balance sheet date.

