Enea : Invitation – Presentation of Enea Interim Report January-June 2021

06/28/2021 | 07:57am EDT
The Interim Report will be published on the Enea website at 7.20 a.m. CEST on the day of the presentation, where the presentation material and a recording of the presentation will also be published after the presentation (see references below).

Details

  • Date: July 16, 2021
  • Time: 8.30 a.m. CEST
  • Link for webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13202
  • Phone numbers for conference call:
    +46 8 5055 8373 (Sweden)
    +44 33 3300 9030 (UK)
    +1 631 913 1422 - PIN: 88557852# (US)

References

Contacts

Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is one of the world's leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native products are used to enable services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and the Internet of Things. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
