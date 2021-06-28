Enea : Invitation – Presentation of Enea Interim Report January-June 2021

The Interim Report will be published on the Enea website at 7.20 a.m. CEST on the day of the presentation, where the presentation material and a recording of the presentation will also be published after the presentation (see references below).
Details
-
Date: July 16, 2021
-
Time: 8.30 a.m. CEST
-
Link for webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13202
-
Phone numbers for conference call:
+46 8 5055 8373 (Sweden)
+44 33 3300 9030 (UK)
+1 631 913 1422 - PIN: 88557852# (US)
References
Contacts
Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com
Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com
About Enea
Enea is one of the world's leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native products are used to enable services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and the Internet of Things. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.
Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information: www.enea.com
Disclaimer
