Enea : Launches 5G MicroCore to Support Private Enterprise Networks for Industry 4.0

Enea today announced that it has launched the new Enea 5G MicroCore, for enterprises using private 5G networks to support smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Developed for a minimal footprint, Enea designed its 5G MicroCore based on the company's award-winning 5G Core solutions that have been deployed by some of the world's largest tier 1 operators. There are multiple trials taking place in Asia for Enea's 5G MicroCore.

As with the operator version, the 5G MicroCore is interoperable, giving enterprises the freedom to mix and match best of breed products and avoid vendor lock-in. The 5G MicroCore leverages several data management capabilities including Unified Data Manager (UDM), Authentication Server Function (AUSF) and User Data Repository (UDR) and delivers numerous benefits for enterprises to effectively manage their data.

Benefits include telco-grade reliability and security for data storage and access from the core to the edge to safeguard the enterprise network. The cloud-ready containerized architecture makes edge integration seamless, making it perfect even for very small-scale enterprise settings. Zero-touch operations using self-management features enable easy configuration and fast deployment. The solution also works across private and public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Affirmed UnityCloud.

Several Asian enterprises are actively trialing the 5G MicroCore, where a number of businesses have launched private 5G networks in smart factories and require robust data management for automation and robotics to support Industry 4.0 initiatives. Analyst firm ABI Research estimates that the Asia-Pacific region will leapfrog the rest of the world in Private 5G network deployments. Accounting for more than 65% of global private network revenues by 2025, enterprise networks in Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Singapore will be worth almost US$7 billion.

Leo Gergs, Research Analyst for 5G Markets at ABI Research said: 'As technologies such as automation, robotics, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are rolled out to support Industry 4.0 initiatives, enterprises need robust data management capabilities for inter-factory 5G Private networks. Enea is well-positioned to address this market based on their software-based 5G Core experience within major 5G networks'.

Roland Steiner, Senior Vice President, Telecom Business Unit at Enea said: 'Thanks to our scalable, cloud-native software architecture, we can offer shrink-wrapped, out-of-the-box 5G solutions, unlike some legacy vendors who rely on bulky technology. With our 5G MicroCore, enterprises get the best of both worlds - a sophisticated 5G Core with telco-grade robustness delivered at the right scale for easy and fast provisioning - that's why a growing number of vendors, system integrators and enterprises have turned to Enea.'

