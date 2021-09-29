Log in
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
Enea : signs software contract for secure authentication worth EUR 1.7 million

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Enea's Policy and Access control products serve hundreds of millions of subscribers across the world. The software is cloud native and is commercially deployed on multiple platforms, including public cloud providers. Enea's software applications support the latest 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi standards.

Contacts

Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is one of the world's leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native products are used to enable services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and the Internet of Things. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 020 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2021 188 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 314 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 502 M 516 M 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 64,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 209,00 SEK
Average target price 301,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Häglund President & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Westberg Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lidbeck Chairman
Karl Mörner Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kjell Gunnar Duveblad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA AB (PUBL)10.23%516
ACCENTURE PLC24.12%211 745
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.03%192 183
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.07%124 194
INFOSYS LIMITED37.06%97 657
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.59%93 640