    ENA   PLENEA000013

ENEA S.A.

(ENA)
12-16-2022
5.795 PLN   +1.67%
07:04aPolish regulator approves energy tariffs for 2023
RE
11/25Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association
RE
11/23ENEA S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Polish regulator approves energy tariffs for 2023

12/17/2022 | 07:04am EST
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's energy market regulator URE has confirmed tariffs for 2023 for five energy suppliers and five distribution companies, it said on Saturday.

Poland has frozen 2023 energy prices at this year's levels up to certain levels of consumption for households. For most households the annual limit will be 2,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Above these levels, energy prices are capped at 0.693 zlotys per kilowatt-hour, while distribution charges will be in line with the approved tariffs for 2023, URE said.

Energy companies in Poland must submit proposed household tariff changes to the regulator for approval.

According to URE, bills for consumers in 2023 who have annual consumption of 2,500 kWh will pay from 56.7%-61% more per month after exceeding the level at which prices are frozen.

The suppliers whose tariffs were approved are PGE Obrot, Tauron Sprzedaz, Enea, Energa Obrot and Tauron Sprzedaz GZE.

The distributors are PGE, Tauron, Enea, Energa and Stoen Operator.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEA AB (PUBL) -1.77% 88.6 Delayed Quote.-67.37%
ENEA S.A. 1.67% 5.795 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
ENERGA SA -0.87% 6.82 Delayed Quote.-10.85%
PG&E CORPORATION -0.68% 16.08 Delayed Quote.33.36%
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. -0.09% 6.572 Delayed Quote.-18.48%
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A. 0.74% 2.055 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 33 017 M 7 462 M 7 462 M
Net income 2022 936 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 3 725 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 070 M 694 M 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 17 449
Free-Float 47,7%
Managers and Directors
Pawel Majewski Chairman-Management Board
Rafal Marek Mucha Finance Director
Rafal Wlodarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawlicki Operations Director
Roman Stryjski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA S.A.-31.90%694
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.88%167 200
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.28%77 268
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.24%75 517
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.93%71 220
ENEL S.P.A.-28.33%54 400