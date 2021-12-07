Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENECHANGE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENECHANGE : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Selling Price and Other Matters

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 7, 2021

Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd.

Representative:

Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO

Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO

(TSE Mothers Code No. 4169)

Inquiries:

Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO

TEL: +81-3-6774-6709

Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Selling Price and Other Matters

ENECHANGE Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby announces that it has determined the issue price, selling price and other matters in relation to the issuance of new shares and a secondary offering of shares, which were resolved at the board meeting held on November 26, 2021, as set forth below.

1. Issuance of New Shares by way of Public Offering (Public Offering)

(1)

Issue

Price

(Offer

5,584 yen per share

Price)

(2)

Total Amount of Issue

4,188,000,000 yen

Price

(3)

Amount to be Paid In

5,219.80 yen per share

(4)

Total

Amount

to be

3,914,850,000 yen

Paid In

(5)

Amount of

Capital

Amount of Capital Stock to be Increased

1,957,425,000 yen

Stock

and

Legal

Amount of Legal Capital Surplus to be Increased

1,957,425,000 yen

Capital Surplus to be

Increased

(6)

Subscription Period

From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu)

(7)

Payment Date

December 13, 2021 (Mon)

2. Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchasing by Underwriters)

(1)

Selling Price

5,584 yen per share

(2)

Total Amount of

3,082,368,000yen

Selling Price

(3)

Underwriting Fee

5,219.80 yen per share

(4)

Total Amount of

2,881,329,600 yen

Underwriting Fee

(5)

Subscription Period

From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu)

(6)

Delivery Date

December 14, 2021 (Tue)

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new shares of the Company, the secondary offering of its shares not for the purpose of soliciting investment. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be pursuant to a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements of the Company. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.

As the solicitation relating to the offering of shares referred to in this press release is to be conducted outside Japan only to non-residents of Japan, no registration or notification is given under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and no prospectus is being prepared.

1

3. Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Over-Allotment)

(1)

Numbers of Shares to

195,000 shares

be Offered

(2)

Selling Price

5,584 yen per share

(3)

Total Amount of

1,088,880,000 yen

Selling Price

(4)

Subscription Period

From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu)

(5)

Delivery Date

December 14, 2021 (Tue)

1. Calculation of Issue Price (Offering Price) and Selling Price

(1)

Calculation Reference

December 7, 2021 (Tue)

6,070 yen

Date and Price

(2)

Discount Rate

8.01%

  1. Number of shares to be offered in the Issuance of New Shares by way of Issuance of New Shares (Public Offering)
    750,000 shares
    Of the number of shares to be offered above, 600,000 shares will be sold to overseas investors in overseas markets (excluding the United States and Canada), mainly in Europe and Asia, through affiliates of certain Japanese underwriters.
  2. Number of shares to be sold in the Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchasing by Underwriters)
    552,000 shares
    Of the number of shares to be sold above, 231,300 shares will be sold to overseas investors in overseas markets (excluding the United States and Canada), mainly in Europe and Asia, through affiliates of a certain Japanese underwriter.
  3. Exercise period of the Greenshoe Option
    From December 14, 2021 (Tue) to December 20, 2021 (Mon)
  4. Syndicate Cover Transaction Period
    From December 10, 2021 (Fri) to December 20, 2021 (Mon)
  5. Use of Proceeds

The approximate net proceeds 3,870,850,000 yen in this public offering, combined with

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new shares of the Company, the secondary offering of its shares not for the purpose of soliciting investment. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be pursuant to a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements of the Company. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.

As the solicitation relating to the offering of shares referred to in this press release is to be conducted outside Japan only to non-residents of Japan, no registration or notification is given under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and no prospectus is being prepared.

2

approximate net proceeds for domestic sales 774,170,000 yen and approximate net proceeds for overseas sales 3,096,680,000 yen, will be used as investment funds for future growth as follows.

(Platform business)

  1. Investment in growing sales and marketing: 1,200 million yen to be conducted from January 2022 to the end of December 2022
  2. Acquisitions designed to grow the Group's customer base: 350 million yen to be conducted from December 2021 to the end of December 2026
  3. Investments for expansion of the Company's services for the users taking into account the electricity data deregulation: 800 million yen to be conducted from January 2022 to the end of December 2023

(Data business)

  1. Investment in and operation of the Decarbonized Tech Fund: 600 million yen to be conducted from January 2022 to the end of September 2024
  2. Funds for future growth of the Data Business including new hiring of engineers for electric vehicle (EV) service development: 850 million yen to be conducted from January 2022 to the end of December 2023

(Company-wide expenses)

  1. The Company plans to allocate the remaining funds from January 2022 to December 2023 as follows: a. Recruitment and personnel expenses for engineers, sales and support personnel in the Platform and Data businesses, and corporate personnel to strengthen the finance and organizational development functions; b. Common expenses required for organizational operations (rent, server and software costs, professional service fees, etc.); and c. Funds for repayment of existing bank loans.

For details, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares, Secondary Offering of Shares, and Change in Major Shareholder" announced on November 26, 2021.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new shares of the Company, the secondary offering of its shares not for the purpose of soliciting investment. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be pursuant to a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements of the Company. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.

As the solicitation relating to the offering of shares referred to in this press release is to be conducted outside Japan only to non-residents of Japan, no registration or notification is given under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and no prospectus is being prepared.

3

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENECHANGE LTD.
04:12aENECHANGE : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Selling Price and Other M..
PU
11/29Enechange Projects FY21 Loss Despite Higher Sales; Stock Plummets 18%
MT
11/29Enechange Proposes Public and Secondary Offerings of Shares; COO to Cease Being Major S..
MT
11/29ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Investment to Leapfrog Power, Inc.
PU
11/26ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Revision of the Sales Forecast
PU
11/26ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares, Secondary Offering of Shares, and Ch..
PU
11/26ENECHANGE Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
11/12Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (Under Ja..
PU
11/12Notice Concerning the Stock Split and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporatio..
PU
11/12FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 050 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2021 135 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 643x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 940 M 766 M 765 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 28,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart ENECHANGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ENECHANGE Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENECHANGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yohei Kiguchi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Takuya Sugimoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masayuki Tanaka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Ippei Arita Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Minoru Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENECHANGE LTD.157.14%766
ACCENTURE PLC38.36%228 799
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.53%173 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.74%107 535
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%104 650
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.28.76%97 845