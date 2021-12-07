ENECHANGE : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Selling Price and Other Matters

December 7, 2021 Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd. Representative: Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO (TSE Mothers Code No. 4169) Inquiries: Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO TEL: +81-3-6774-6709 Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Selling Price and Other Matters ENECHANGE Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby announces that it has determined the issue price, selling price and other matters in relation to the issuance of new shares and a secondary offering of shares, which were resolved at the board meeting held on November 26, 2021, as set forth below. 1. Issuance of New Shares by way of Public Offering (Public Offering) (1) Issue Price (Offer 5,584 yen per share Price) (2) Total Amount of Issue 4,188,000,000 yen Price (3) Amount to be Paid In 5,219.80 yen per share (4) Total Amount to be 3,914,850,000 yen Paid In (5) Amount of Capital Amount of Capital Stock to be Increased 1,957,425,000 yen Stock and Legal Amount of Legal Capital Surplus to be Increased 1,957,425,000 yen Capital Surplus to be Increased (6) Subscription Period From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu) (7) Payment Date December 13, 2021 (Mon) 2. Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchasing by Underwriters) (1) Selling Price 5,584 yen per share (2) Total Amount of 3,082,368,000yen Selling Price (3) Underwriting Fee 5,219.80 yen per share (4) Total Amount of 2,881,329,600 yen Underwriting Fee (5) Subscription Period From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu) (6) Delivery Date December 14, 2021 (Tue) Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of new shares of the Company, the secondary offering of its shares not for the purpose of soliciting investment. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be pursuant to a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements of the Company. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States. As the solicitation relating to the offering of shares referred to in this press release is to be conducted outside Japan only to non-residents of Japan, no registration or notification is given under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and no prospectus is being prepared. 1

3. Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Over-Allotment) (1) Numbers of Shares to 195,000 shares be Offered (2) Selling Price 5,584 yen per share (3) Total Amount of 1,088,880,000 yen Selling Price (4) Subscription Period From December 8, 2021 (Wed) to December 9, 2021 (Thu) (5) Delivery Date December 14, 2021 (Tue) 1. Calculation of Issue Price (Offering Price) and Selling Price (1) Calculation Reference December 7, 2021 (Tue) 6,070 yen Date and Price (2) Discount Rate 8.01% Number of shares to be offered in the Issuance of New Shares by way of Issuance of New Shares (Public Offering)

750,000 shares

Of the number of shares to be offered above, 600,000 shares will be sold to overseas investors in overseas markets (excluding the United States and Canada), mainly in Europe and Asia, through affiliates of certain Japanese underwriters. Number of shares to be sold in the Secondary Offering of the Company's Shares (Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchasing by Underwriters)

552,000 shares

Of the number of shares to be sold above, 231,300 shares will be sold to overseas investors in overseas markets (excluding the United States and Canada), mainly in Europe and Asia, through affiliates of a certain Japanese underwriter. Exercise period of the Greenshoe Option

From December 14, 2021 (Tue) to December 20, 2021 (Mon) Syndicate Cover Transaction Period

From December 10, 2021 (Fri) to December 20, 2021 (Mon) Use of Proceeds The approximate net proceeds 3,870,850,000 yen in this public offering, combined with