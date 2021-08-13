Log in
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 13, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

ENECHANGE Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4169

URL:

https://enechange.co.jp/

Representative:

Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO

Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO

Inquiries:

Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO

TEL:

+81-3-6774-6709

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report:

August 13, 2021

Start of dividend payment:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

June 30, 2021

1,386

-

59

-

79

-

16

-

June 30, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: Comprehensive income

For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021:

JPY5 million

[-%]

For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020:

JPY- million

[-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

earnings per

per share

share

Second Quarter ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

1.34

1.04

June 30, 2020

-

-

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.

  1. 2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  2. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

2,562

1,004

38.8

December 31, 2020

1,967

852

42.6

Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2021:

JPY 995 million

As of December 31,

2020: JPY 838 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First

Second

Third

Fiscal year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

-

-

-

-

December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

Notes: 1.Revisions from dividend forecast most recently announced: None

2. The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the record dates for dividend fall on the last day of the second quarter and the last day of the fiscal year. At present, the forecast for dividends with these record dates has yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

earnings per

parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

2,600

51.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December 31,

2021

Notes: 1. Revisions from earnings forecast most recently announced: None

2.The Group's management policy is to create shareholder value by maximizing free cash flows over the long term, with an emphasis on sales growth, a source of free cash flows, in the medium term. Based on this management policy, in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Group aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in net sales of 30% or more and plans to carry out growth investments with the aim of maintaining a high growth rate in following fiscal years. Operating profit, Ordinary profit, and Profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to be positive, but we have decided not to disclose specific forecast figures in order to make investment decisions in a flexible and expeditious manner.

* Notes

  1. Changes in specified subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

(iii)Changes in accounting estimates: None

(iv)Restatement: None

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

13,492,984 shares

As of December 31, 2020

11,562,952 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30 2021

43

As of December 31, 2020

-

(iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2021

12,399,222 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

-

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the average number of shares outstanding during that period is not presented.

2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at the ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. The "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period," the "Number of treasury shares at the end of the period" and the "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

* These Consolidated Financial Results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:
    Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)

Consolidated financial statements and significant notes

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,334,449

1,675,569

Accounts receivable - trade

254,241

304,490

Other

38,268

36,842

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(503)

Total current assets

1,626,457

2,016,901

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

27,328

23,380

Intangible assets

Software

108,826

116,438

Other

11,843

31,355

Total intangible assets

120,669

147,794

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

176,557

353,686

Other

16,182

21,185

Total investments and other assets

192,739

374,871

Total non-current assets

340,737

546,046

Total assets

1,967,194

2,562,948

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,403

12,672

Short-term borrowings

9,900

9,900

Accounts payable - other

140,229

174,463

Income taxes payable

14,967

75,771

Provision for sales promotion expenses

62,981

406,834

Other

128,867

128,702

Total current liabilities

364,350

808,344

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

750,000

750,000

Other

380

416

Total non-current liabilities

750,380

750,416

Total liabilities

1,114,730

1,558,761

ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

906,802

1,048,337

Capital surplus

906,792

916,504

Retained earnings

(973,654)

(956,989)

Treasury shares

108

Total shareholders' equity

839,939

1,007,744

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

14,518

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,725)

1,865

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,725)

(12,653)

Share acquisition rights

14,250

9,096

Total net assets

852,464

1,004,187

Total liabilities and net assets

1,967,194

2,562,948

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
