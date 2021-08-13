ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
June 30, 2021
1,386
-
59
-
79
-
16
-
June 30, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021:
JPY5 million
[-%]
For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020:
JPY- million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
earnings per
per share
share
Second Quarter ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
1.34
1.04
June 30, 2020
-
-
Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.
2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
2,562
1,004
38.8
December 31, 2020
1,967
852
42.6
Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2021:
JPY 995 million
As of December 31,
2020: JPY 838 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First
Second
Third
Fiscal year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
-
-
-
-
December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
Notes: 1.Revisions from dividend forecast most recently announced: None
2. The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the record dates for dividend fall on the last day of the second quarter and the last day of the fiscal year. At present, the forecast for dividends with these record dates has yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
earnings per
parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
2,600
51.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
December 31,
2021
Notes: 1. Revisions from earnings forecast most recently announced: None
2.The Group's management policy is to create shareholder value by maximizing free cash flows over the long term, with an emphasis on sales growth, a source of free cash flows, in the medium term. Based on this management policy, in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Group aims to achieve a year-on-year increase in net sales of 30% or more and plans to carry out growth investments with the aim of maintaining a high growth rate in following fiscal years. Operating profit, Ordinary profit, and Profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to be positive, but we have decided not to disclose specific forecast figures in order to make investment decisions in a flexible and expeditious manner.
* Notes
Changes in specified subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
(iii)Changes in accounting estimates: None
(iv)Restatement: None
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
13,492,984 shares
As of December 31, 2020
11,562,952 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30 2021
43
As of December 31, 2020
-
(iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2021
12,399,222 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
-
Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the average number of shares outstanding during that period is not presented.
2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at the ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. The "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period," the "Number of treasury shares at the end of the period" and the "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
* These Consolidated Financial Results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)
Consolidated financial statements and significant notes
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,334,449
1,675,569
Accounts receivable - trade
254,241
304,490
Other
38,268
36,842
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(503)
－
Total current assets
1,626,457
2,016,901
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
27,328
23,380
Intangible assets
Software
108,826
116,438
Other
11,843
31,355
Total intangible assets
120,669
147,794
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
176,557
353,686
Other
16,182
21,185
Total investments and other assets
192,739
374,871
Total non-current assets
340,737
546,046
Total assets
1,967,194
2,562,948
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,403
12,672
Short-term borrowings
9,900
9,900
Accounts payable - other
140,229
174,463
Income taxes payable
14,967
75,771
Provision for sales promotion expenses
62,981
406,834
Other
128,867
128,702
Total current liabilities
364,350
808,344
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
750,000
750,000
Other
380
416
Total non-current liabilities
750,380
750,416
Total liabilities
1,114,730
1,558,761
As of December 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
906,802
1,048,337
Capital surplus
906,792
916,504
Retained earnings
(973,654)
(956,989)
Treasury shares
－
△108
Total shareholders' equity
839,939
1,007,744
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
－
△14,518
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,725)
1,865
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,725)
(12,653)
Share acquisition rights
14,250
9,096
Total net assets
852,464
1,004,187
Total liabilities and net assets
1,967,194
2,562,948
