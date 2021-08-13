ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 13, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: ENECHANGE Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4169 URL: https://enechange.co.jp/ Representative: Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO Inquiries: Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO TEL: +81-3-6774-6709

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report: August 13, 2021 Start of dividend payment: - Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen June 30, 2021 1,386 - 59 - 79 - 16 - June 30, 2020 - - - - - - - -

Note: Comprehensive income For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021: JPY5 million [-%] For the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020: JPY- million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Second Quarter ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 1.34 1.04 June 30, 2020 - -

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.

2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated financial position