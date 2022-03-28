ENECHANGE : Explanatory Materials Related to Business Plan and Growth Potential

Explanatory Materials Related to Business Plan and Growth Potential
ENECHANGE Ltd.
March 28, 2022
Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Securities Code: 4169
Let's Change Energy
Company Highlights: Outline
Company outline
|
Company name
|
ENECHANGE Ltd.
4169, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers
|
Address
|
3F, Nihon Building, 2-6-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 100-0004
|
Founded
|
April 2015
|
Businesses
|
Platform (for deregulation)
Data (for digitalization, decarbonization, and decentralization)
|
Representatives
|
Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO
|
Empoyees
|
122
(as of December 31, 2021; consolidated basis)
|
Headquarters
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
Subsidiaries
|
SMAP Energy Limited (UK)
Oberlous Japan Inc. (Japan)
-
■ Head Office: TOKYO
-
■ Group business: LONDON
