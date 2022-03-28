Log in
ENECHANGE : Explanatory Materials Related to Business Plan and Growth Potential

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Explanatory Materials Related to Business Plan and Growth Potential

ENECHANGE Ltd.

March 28, 2022

Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Securities Code: 4169

Let's Change Energy

Disclaimer

Handling of these materials

These materials contain statements regarding future prospects. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time they were prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and contain risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from the outlook due to changes in the environment, etc.

Factors affecting actual results include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions and trends in industries connected to the Company.

In addition, information contained in these materials from outside our company has been quoted from publicly-available information, etc. We have not verified the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information in any way, and make no guarantees regarding it.

This document will be disclosed around March after the end of each fiscal year to reflect the latest situation. Progress in management indices will be disclosed in the presentation materials for the quarterly financial results announcement.

  • 3 Market Environment & Competitive Advantage

Company Highlights: Outline

Company outline

Company name

ENECHANGE Ltd.

4169, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers

Address

3F, Nihon Building, 2-6-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 100-0004

Founded

April 2015

Businesses

Platform (for deregulation)

Data (for digitalization, decarbonization, and decentralization)

Representatives

Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO

Empoyees

122

(as of December 31, 2021; consolidated basis)

Headquarters

Tokyo, Japan

Subsidiaries

SMAP Energy Limited (UK)

Oberlous Japan Inc. (Japan)

  • Head Office: TOKYO

  • Group business: LONDON

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
