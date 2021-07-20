ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning launch of Demand Response Service to Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

July 20, 2021

Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd.

Notice Concerning launch of Demand Response Service to Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

ENECHANGE (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") starts providing demand response services (hereinafter referred to as "the Service") to the customers of Tokyo Gas. through the Company's wholly- owned UK subsidiary, SMAP Energy.

1. Background and Purpose

With the further growth of renewable energy in the future, there is an increasing need for supply and demand adjustment for distributed assets. We anticipate the expansion of the VPP services (Note 2) market which is expected to reach 100 billion yen (Note 1). In particular, demand response (DR) -in which the owner of the energy resources on the consumer side or a third party adjusts the electricity demand pattern by controlling the energy resources is expected to become more widespread.

Under such circumstances, the Group has classified its VPP strategy in the energy data business as follows, and is providing the following corresponding services.

Approach Service Service in Operation Creation of Demand Adjustment SMAP DR Since January 2019 Capacity for Households Creation of Demand Adjustment ENECHANGE Kiwi Platform Since May 2021 Capacity for Corporates Aggregation of Demand ENECHANGE DR Since February 2021 Adjustment Capacity

The Group has been offering SMAP DR to households since 2019. SMAP DR has two types of DR: Behavioral change DR which encourages participants to voluntarily adjust their habits and actions to save electricity, and Smart device DR, which remotely controls home appliances connected to smart devices. Tokyo Gas has adopted the Behavioral change DR.

By providing the service to the household customer base of Tokyo Gas, which ranks first in the low- voltage electricity supply ranking (Note 3), the Group will strive to raise awareness and expand the use of

SMAP DR.

(Note 1) Based on the calculation derived from the cumulative total of new installations of backup power generators for disasters and large storage battery cells (at least 10 kWh) in 2015-2019.Sources: Backup 2 power generators for disasters: Nippon Engine Generator Association / Large storage cells: Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association independent statistics.

(Note 2) Virtual Power Plant: the owner or a third party of a power generation or storage facility directly connected to the electricity grid controls its energy resources to provide the same functionality as a power plant, with numerous smaller assets being aggregated and controlled simultaneously.

(Note 3) Based on electricity sales volume in March 2021, ranked among new entrants (from "Electricity Demand Performance", The Agency for Natural Resources and Energy).