ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.

August 5, 2022 Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd. Representative: Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO (TSE Growth Code No. 4169) Inquiries: Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO TEL: +81-3-6635-1021

Notice Concerning the Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.

ENECHANGE (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces that the Company resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2022, to enter into a capital and business alliance agreement ("the Alliance") with Sumasapo Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sumasapo"), and concluded the agreement on the same date.

1. Purpose of the Alliance

We offer two main services in the Platform business: ENECHANGE (for households) and ENECHANGE Biz (for companies). Our Platform business has a partnership with 56 electricity companies, and our strength is that it allows customers to easily compare and switch electricity and gas tariffs online. Our platform is No. 1 in the online electricity and gas switching domain, accounting for 47.5% (Note 1) of the search results in the No. 1 position for specific words that we focus on. However, our share in the number of new entrant contracts is 1.8% for households and 2.0% for companies (Note 2), indicating that there is still much potential for further development. One of the reasons for this is that there are still many energy contracts which are brokered offline, and we believe that there is an opportunity to acquire more users, especially when customers relocate.

Sumasapo, under its mission of "Supporting a Smart lifestyle - creating new value in the real estate industry with technology and ideas to enrich people's lives," provides new value in the area of communication between property management companies and rental tenants, which until now has been primarily offline. Since the service was launched in 2016, Sumasapo has grown steadily, and as of August 5, 2022, it has 604 property management companies as clients, creating a channel that can reach approximately 2.26 million residents through these property management companies (Note 3).

Through this alliance, we will be able to utilize Sumasapo's established relationships with property management companies and residents to provide electricity and gas tariff comparison and switching services to users when they move. This is a segment where we see stable demand. To strengthen this alliance in the future, we will also take a stake in Sumasapo. This will strengthen our customer acquisition channels and increase our market share of switching through further user acquisition, to increase the value of our platform.

(Note 1) Survey results by ENECHANGE based on Google searches. Calculated by adding up the number of first-place results for a set of 41 keywords in Japanese, including our partners (as of August 1, 2022)

(Note 2) Created based on the number of contracts in the Electricity Trading Report by the Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission and our share based on the sales amount (kWh) (as of March 2022)

(Note 3) From materials received by Sumasapo (as of August 2022)

2. Details of the Alliance

1) Details of Business alliance

The Company and Sumasapo aim to enhance the corporate value of both companies through business collaboration by utilizing each other's management resources.

The Company aims to strengthen its customer base and acquire more users by promoting the services to residents through property management companies, which are customers of Sumasapo.

Sumasapo will provide its electricity switch service to renters through property management companies,

