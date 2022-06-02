ENECHANGE : Notice of Installation of EV Charging Service (Nagasaki International University)

Press Release

June 2, 2022

ENECHANGE Ltd.

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service introduced at Nagasaki International University

With university doubling as a disaster evacuation center, charging station adds more vital

infrastructure and convenience for EV drivers

ENECHANGE Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has installed one regular charger as part of its ENECHANGE EV Charging Service, which allows charging on a pay-as-you-go basis without a monthly fee, at Nagasaki International University (Sasebo City, Nagasaki Prefecture). This is the first installation in Sasebo City, Nagasaki.

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service charging station installed at Nagasaki International University

■Background and Objectives

The ENECHANGE EV Charging Service focuses on destination charging: charging at locations where drivers may spend several hours and want to have a top-up charge, such as golf courses, and other leisure facilities, as well as to universities and other educational facilities.

Nagasaki International University has a clinic on-site that opened as a cooperative university institution, and its gymnasium is designated as a local evacuation center. The ENECHANGE EV Charging station has been installed as part of the university's infrastructure in the event of a disaster or emergency. In addition to faculty and staff, demand for EV chargers is also expected from students, as some commute to school by car. Moreover, they are part of Gen Z, who are typically highly interested in the environment and SDGs worldwide.

The number of EVs and PHVs per 10,000 people in Nagasaki Prefecture is 15, ranking 36th in Japan*. We anticipate that this will help enhance convenience for EV drivers by allowing them to use the time they spend at the university as a chance to charge, as well as being part of vital infrastructure in case of a disaster.