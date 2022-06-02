Log in
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
581.00 JPY   -2.68%
02:32aENECHANGE : Notice of Installation of EV Charging Service (Nagasaki International University)
PU
05/27Enechange Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Fukuoka Prefecture
MT
05/26ENECHANGE : Notice of Installation of EV Charging Service (the Grand Dome Fukuoka Fukutsu)
PU
ENECHANGE : Notice of Installation of EV Charging Service (Nagasaki International University)

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Press Release

June 2, 2022

ENECHANGE Ltd.

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service introduced at Nagasaki International University

With university doubling as a disaster evacuation center, charging station adds more vital

infrastructure and convenience for EV drivers

ENECHANGE Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has installed one regular charger as part of its ENECHANGE EV Charging Service, which allows charging on a pay-as-you-go basis without a monthly fee, at Nagasaki International University (Sasebo City, Nagasaki Prefecture). This is the first installation in Sasebo City, Nagasaki.

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service charging station installed at Nagasaki International University

■Background and Objectives

The ENECHANGE EV Charging Service focuses on destination charging: charging at locations where drivers may spend several hours and want to have a top-up charge, such as golf courses, and other leisure facilities, as well as to universities and other educational facilities.

Nagasaki International University has a clinic on-site that opened as a cooperative university institution, and its gymnasium is designated as a local evacuation center. The ENECHANGE EV Charging station has been installed as part of the university's infrastructure in the event of a disaster or emergency. In addition to faculty and staff, demand for EV chargers is also expected from students, as some commute to school by car. Moreover, they are part of Gen Z, who are typically highly interested in the environment and SDGs worldwide.

The number of EVs and PHVs per 10,000 people in Nagasaki Prefecture is 15, ranking 36th in Japan*. We anticipate that this will help enhance convenience for EV drivers by allowing them to use the time they spend at the university as a chance to charge, as well as being part of vital infrastructure in case of a disaster.

  • Calculated by ENECHANGE based on the Next Generation Vehicle Promotion Center's "Subsidy Grant Status by Prefecture," the number of EV and PHV subsidies granted (FY2009-2019), and population estimates for October 2019.

Location

Facility Name

Location

Number of EV charging

stations installed (unit)

Nagasaki International University

2825-7Huistenbosch-cho, Sasebo,

1

Nagasaki

Source: ENECHANGE

Source: Nagasaki International University

Charger Overview

Opening Hours

24/7

Model installed

● Pit-2G", Nitto Kogyo

  • Maximum output: 6.0kW *capable of charging at twice the speed of ordinary chargers (3.2kW)

● Connector: Type 1 standard, usable with all EVs and PHVs *Tesla models require a conversion adapter

  • Voltage: 200V (AC)
  • Charging cable length: approx. 5 m

User Guide

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service does not require prior membership registration. Scan the QR code on the main body of the ENECHANGE EV charging station with your smartphone camera to register your credit card information and user information. Follow the instructions displayed on the web version (to be replaced by an app this summer) to connect the charger. Users can see the start of charging and the status during charging, while the end of the charging session will be notified by push notification.

ENECHANGE EV Charging - App Store Information

iOS, Android

■About ENECHANGE EV Charging Service

The ENECHANGE EV Charging service allows installation of EV charging facilities at minimal cost, ideal for charging at public locations such as commercial facilities, lodging facilities, and other public destinations. To improve convenience for EV drivers, we promote the development of domestic EV charging infrastructure by providing EV charger hardware, applications for users, and charging management systems for site hosts.

ENECHANGE EV Charging Service website: https://ev-charging.enechange.jp/ *Japanese Only

■About ENECHANGE Ltd.

ENECHANGE is an energy technology company that promotes a carbon-free society through digital technology with the mission of Changing Energy For A Better World. We offer services based on data utilization in the field of the 4Ds of Energy: Deregulation, Digitalization, Decarbonization, and Decentralization. Our company's roots come from an energy data lab at the University of Cambridge, U.K., a country where liberalization is mature. ENECHANGE has a British subsidiary, SMAP Energy Limited, as well as a global network and analytical technology for energy data.

URL: https://enechange.co.jp/en/

■For inquiries ENECHANGE Ltd. pr@enechange.co.jp

■For inquiries about the ENECHANGE EV Charging Service EV Charging Service Division ev-charging@enechange.co.jp

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
