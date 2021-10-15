ENECHANGE : Notice of Making Oberlous Japan a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Acquisition of Shares

October 15, 2021 Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd. Representative: Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO (TSE Mothers Code No. 4169) Inquiries: Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO TEL: +81-3-6774-6709

Notice of Making Oberlous Japan a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Acquisition of Shares

ENECHANGE (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces that the Company resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on October 15, 2021, to enter into a share purchase agreement with shareholders of Oberlous Japan Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Oberlous") to acquire all of the issued shares held by shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "the Acquisition") and make Oberlous Japan a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

1. Background and purpose

ENECHANGE is an energy technology company that promotes a carbon-free society through digital technology with the mission of CHANGING ENERGY FOR A BETTER WORLD. We offer services based on data utilization in the field of the 4 Ds of Energy: Deregulation, Digitalization, Decarbonization, and Decentralization. Our company's roots come from an energy data lab at the University of Cambridge, UK, a country where liberalization is well advanced. ENECHANGE has a British subsidiary, SMAP Energy Limited, as well as a global network and analytical technology for energy data.

In the Company's Platform business, which is a B2C business that supports the optimal choice of electricity and gas for consumers in the area of Deregulation, the Company aims to make "choosing energy the norm" through electricity and gas switching services for consumers. The Platform business consists of two main services: "ENECHANGE" (electricity and gas switching platform for households) and "ENECHANGE BIZ" (electricity and gas switching platform for companies). The Company believes the target market for the Platform business is expanding due to intensifying competition among new entrants and expansion of advertising budgets in the energy industry against the backdrop of an increase in the number of switches in the country.

On the other hand, based on their vision of "Contributing to the development of the real estate investment market by providing premium content to all real estate funds, real estate developers, and real estate owners," Oberlous is providing electricity switching services with the aim of NOI (Net Operating Income) improvement, and real estate trading platform services to developers, real estate owners, J- REITs, and real estate fund management companies. In particular, Oberlous's clients include prominent J-REITs and real estate fund management companies that own a large number of properties, and Oberlous has a wealth of experience in electricity switching since the launch of its service in 2016.

CO2 emissions from the real estate sector account for one third of Japan's total CO2 emissions and are still on the rise (Note 1). The amount of real estate owned by J-REITs is increasing year by year, and overseas investors, who hold a large share of the J-REIT market, consider efforts to reduce CO2 emissions to be one of the most important factors in making investment decisions (Note 2). For this reason, about 70% of J-REITs disclose their CO2 reduction targets and actual results. Through the Acquisition, the Company aims to further enhance the value of its platform by strengthening its customer base in the real estate industry and providing electricity switching services in a form that meets the clients needs, including 100% renewable energy plans.

In addition to the electricity switching services, which corresponds to the energy platform business of the Company, Oberlous is currently engaged in the real estate trading platform business. As of the acquisition date, the real estate trading platform business will be transferred to a separate company (the REMS Corporation) through a company split, and the Company will acquire only the electricity switching business. After Oberlous becomes a subsidiary of the Company, the Company will consider merging Oberlous into the Company to improve operational efficiency.

