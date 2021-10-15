ENECHANGE : Oberlous Japan Inc. Regarding Inclusion in Group

Oberlous Japan Inc.
Regarding Inclusion in Group
ENECHANGE Ltd.
October 15, 2021
Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers
Securities Code: 4169
Disclaimer
Handling of these materials
These materials contain statements regarding future prospects. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time they were prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and contain risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from the outlook due to changes in the environment, etc.
Factors affecting actual results include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions and trends in industries connected to the Company.
In addition, information contained in these materials from outside our company has been quoted from publicly-available information, etc. We have not verified the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information in any way, and make no guarantees regarding it.
Summary
Transaction
Overview
Summary
Acquire 100% of issued shares of Oberlous Japan Inc. from two shareholders
Date of execution of share transfer agreement: October 15, 2021
Effective date of share transfer: November 1, 2021 (scheduled)
Acquisition amount: 350 million yen
Funding method for acquisition: Cash and bank loans
Impact on current fiscal year performance: Under examination (however, impact on current fiscal year performance expected to be minor)
Strengthening customer base for ENECHANGE Platform business
Oberlous provides energy switching using recurring revenue contracts; we will continue to strengthen our profit base through this acquisition.
Oberlous' user base is mainly in the real estate industry, thereby strengthening our presence in this area.
Real estate is a focus area for ENECHANGE
With the ESG perspective gaining importance in investment worldwide, especially in the real
estate management industry, efforts to reduce CO2 emissions are one of the key factors for investment decisions.*1
We aim to further improve our platform value by providing services that match the needs of real estate industry customers, such as providing plans that emphasize renewable energy.
*1. Environmental certifications such as GRESB, which evaluates the environmental friendliness of real estate companies and funds, and CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency), which evaluates the environmental performance of buildings, are used.
Purpose
Purpose
Through this acquisition, we expect to see an increase in the number of users eligible for recurring revenue, which is one of the key KPIs for the Platform business. Oberlous provides electricity switching using recurring revenue contracts and will contribute to our profit base through this acquisition. In addition, real estate industry users - the main clients of Oberlous - are also a focus area for ENECHANGE.
Effects on our KPIs
Illustration of the increasing number of users
|
|
Approx.
Approx. 40,000
Number of users
ARPU*2
eligible for recurring
revenue*1
For
Companies
Increased users
For
|
to
Households
recurring revenue
|
Before acquisition
Contributes to increase in corporate users,
*1.
Typical household conversion by companies is based on the rebates from the total obtained capacity using the capacity of a general household as 4 kW.
*2.
Average Revenue Per User: Obtained by dividing the quarter segment sales by the number of users eligible for recurring revenue at the end of the quarter.
*3.
Graphical representation of Oberlous' cumulative number of users eligible for recurring revenue as of the end of September 2021, converted to ordinary households.
Realized Benefits
Realized Benefits
The Company will strengthen its customer base in the real estate industry while acquiring the sales staff and sales know-how of Oberlous, which has a track record of supporting the electricity switching of more than 3,000 buildings. ENECHANGE aims to further improve our platform's value by providing switching services that meet the needs of customers in the real estate industry, such as price-competitive plans and 100% renewable energy plans, along with strengthening our client base in the real estate industry.
- High demand in the real estate industry for
- Increase sales staff and sales know-how
renewable energy plans and products
- Strengthen customer base in the real estate
- Improve the value of our platform
industry
Energy switching support
Oberlous Users
Cumulative switching
support for
Major energy
Domestic and Overseas
J-REITs
New energy
Oberlous
Real estate owners,
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
