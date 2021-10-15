Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENECHANGE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENECHANGE : Oberlous Japan Inc. Regarding Inclusion in Group

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oberlous Japan Inc.

Regarding Inclusion in Group

ENECHANGE Ltd.

October 15, 2021

Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers

Securities Code: 4169

Disclaimer

Handling of these materials

These materials contain statements regarding future prospects. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time they were prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and contain risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from the outlook due to changes in the environment, etc.

Factors affecting actual results include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions and trends in industries connected to the Company.

In addition, information contained in these materials from outside our company has been quoted from publicly-available information, etc. We have not verified the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information in any way, and make no guarantees regarding it.

COPYRIGHT © ENECHANGE Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

2

Summary

Transaction

Overview

Summary

Acquire 100% of issued shares of Oberlous Japan Inc. from two shareholders

  • Date of execution of share transfer agreement: October 15, 2021
  • Effective date of share transfer: November 1, 2021 (scheduled)
  • Acquisition amount: 350 million yen
  • Funding method for acquisition: Cash and bank loans
  • Impact on current fiscal year performance: Under examination (however, impact on current fiscal year performance expected to be minor)

Purpose

Strengthening customer base for ENECHANGE Platform business

  • Oberlous provides energy switching using recurring revenue contracts; we will continue to strengthen our profit base through this acquisition.
  • Oberlous' user base is mainly in the real estate industry, thereby strengthening our presence in this area.

Realized Benefits

Real estate is a focus area for ENECHANGE

  • With the ESG perspective gaining importance in investment worldwide, especially in the real
    estate management industry, efforts to reduce CO2 emissions are one of the key factors for investment decisions.*1
  • We aim to further improve our platform value by providing services that match the needs of real estate industry customers, such as providing plans that emphasize renewable energy.

*1. Environmental certifications such as GRESB, which evaluates the environmental friendliness of real estate companies and funds, and CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency), which evaluates the environmental performance of buildings, are used.

COPYRIGHT © ENECHANGE Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

3

Purpose

Purpose

Through this acquisition, we expect to see an increase in the number of users eligible for recurring revenue, which is one of the key KPIs for the Platform business. Oberlous provides electricity switching using recurring revenue contracts and will contribute to our profit base through this acquisition. In addition, real estate industry users - the main clients of Oberlous - are also a focus area for ENECHANGE.

Effects on our KPIs

Illustration of the increasing number of users

eligible for recurring revenue*3

Effect of

Key KPIs

acquisition

Approx.

Approx. 40,000

Number of users

ARPU*2

280,000

eligible for recurring

increase

revenue*1

+14%

For

For

Companies

Companies

Increased users

Profitability

For

For

contributing

to

unchanged, no

Households

Households

recurring revenue

change to ARPU

Before acquisition

Pro Forma

(As of June 30, 2021)

Contributes to increase in corporate users,

mainly in the real estate industry

*1.

Typical household conversion by companies is based on the rebates from the total obtained capacity using the capacity of a general household as 4 kW.

*2.

Average Revenue Per User: Obtained by dividing the quarter segment sales by the number of users eligible for recurring revenue at the end of the quarter.

*3.

Graphical representation of Oberlous' cumulative number of users eligible for recurring revenue as of the end of September 2021, converted to ordinary households.

COPYRIGHT © ENECHANGE Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

4

Realized Benefits

Realized Benefits

The Company will strengthen its customer base in the real estate industry while acquiring the sales staff and sales know-how of Oberlous, which has a track record of supporting the electricity switching of more than 3,000 buildings. ENECHANGE aims to further improve our platform's value by providing switching services that meet the needs of customers in the real estate industry, such as price-competitive plans and 100% renewable energy plans, along with strengthening our client base in the real estate industry.

- High demand in the real estate industry for

- Increase sales staff and sales know-how

renewable energy plans and products

- Strengthen customer base in the real estate

- Improve the value of our platform

industry

Energy switching support

Energy Companies

Oberlous Users

Cumulative switching

support for

over 3,000 buildings

Major energy

companies

Domestic and Overseas

Real Estate Funds

J-REITs

New energy

Real estate developers

companies

Oberlous

Real estate owners,

etc.

COPYRIGHT © ENECHANGE Ltd. ALL RIGHT RESERVED.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENECHANGE LTD.
02:12aENECHANGE : Notice of Making Oberlous Japan a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Acquisition ..
PU
02:12aENECHANGE : Oberlous Japan Inc. Regarding Inclusion in Group
PU
10/01Enechange to Invest $5 Million in Japan Energy Capital's Overseas Energy Venture Fund
MT
09/30ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Impact of INFINI Ltd.'s Application of the Civil Rehabil..
PU
09/30ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning Establishment of the Decarbonized Tech Fund, specialized in ..
PU
09/20ENECHANGE LTD.(TSE : 4169) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/05Enechange Invests in US-Based Home Automation Firm Sense Labs; Shares Rally 9%
MT
09/02ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Investment to Sense Labs, Inc.
PU
08/23ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Investment to Ambri, Inc.
PU
08/13ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (Und..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 050 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2021 135 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 501x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68 676 M 604 M 603 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart ENECHANGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ENECHANGE Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENECHANGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5 010,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yohei Kiguchi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Takuya Sugimoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masayuki Tanaka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Ippei Arita Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Minoru Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENECHANGE LTD.104.49%604
ACCENTURE PLC29.80%209 004
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.68%179 491
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.82%126 166
SNOWFLAKE INC.16.51%98 650
INFOSYS LIMITED36.10%95 086