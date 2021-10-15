ENECHANGE : Oberlous Japan Inc. Regarding Inclusion in Group

Disclaimer

Handling of these materials

These materials contain statements regarding future prospects. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time they were prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and contain risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from the outlook due to changes in the environment, etc.

Factors affecting actual results include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions and trends in industries connected to the Company.

In addition, information contained in these materials from outside our company has been quoted from publicly-available information, etc. We have not verified the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information in any way, and make no guarantees regarding it.