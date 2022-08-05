ENECHANGE : Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
ENECHANGE Ltd.
Augst 5, 2022
Acquired 47,000 outstanding shares of Sumasapo Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sumasapo")
Date of execution of share transfer agreement: August 5, 2022
Effective date of share transfer: August 12, 2022 (Scheduled)
Acquisition amount: 100 million JPY
Ownership ratio post transaction: 2.1%
Impact on current fiscal year performance: Under investigation (expected to be limited)
Entering into a business alliance agreement along with the share transfer agreement
Increase in number of household users and ARPU for Platform Business
Through the alliance with Sumasapo, which has established a channel to reach 2.26 million users nationwide by providing services to 604 property management companies, we expect:
an increase in the number of electricity and gas switches at the time of moving, and
an increase in ARPU through cross-selling
To strengthen this alliance, ENECHANGE also establishes capital relationship with Sumasapo.
Providing optimal energy switching services to users by leveraging networks of both parties
Through this alliance, ENECHANGE expects to see a significant increase in opportunities for switching electricity and gas to household users, especially when they move, and Sumasapo expects to enhance its service quality by providing an electricity and gas platform services to household users.
This alliance is aimed to increase the number of users and ARPU, which are key KPIs of the Platform business. Sumasapo has established a channel that can reach 2.26 million users nationwide*2 through its services to 604 property management companies. As such, ENECHANGE will be able to capture electricity and gas switching opportunities at the time of moving, a key area of strategic focus. ENECHANGE also expects an increase in ARPU through cross-selling.
■ Impact on KPIs
■ Illustration of the increasing number of users and ARPU
Key KPIs
Number of users
ARPU※1
(household)
User
increase
ARPU
increase
contributing to
due to
recurring revenue
cross-selling
Approx.
169,000
FY22 Q1
FY23 End
Number of users
target
(household)
2,017 JPY
FY22 Q1
FY23 End
ARPU
target
This alliance has positive impact on KPIs of the Platform business
※1 Average Revenue Per User: Obtained by dividing the quarter segment sales by the number of users eligible for recurring revenue at the end of the quarter ※2 From materials received by Sumasapo (as of August 2022)
Synergies
Expected Synergies
Through this alliance, we will be able to provide the electricity and gas comparison and switching platform to users who switch electricity and gas when they move, leveraging Sumasapo's channels to property management companies and residents. In order to strengthen this alliance, we will also invest in Sumasapo.