Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENECHANGE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1222.00 JPY   -8.87%
02:51aENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
PU
02:51aENECHANGE : Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
PU
07/29ENECHANGE : Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (July 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENECHANGE : Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.

ENECHANGE Ltd.

Augst 5, 2022

Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth

Securities Code: 4169

Let's Change Energy, ENECHANGE

Disclaimer

Handling of these materials

These materials contain statements regarding future prospects. These statements have been prepared based on information available at the time they were prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and contain risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from the outlook due to changes in the environment, etc.

Factors affecting actual results include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions and trends in industries connected to the Company.

In addition, information contained in these materials from outside our company has been quoted from publicly-available information, etc. We have not verified the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of such information in any way, and make no guarantees regarding it.

Copyright © ENECHANGE Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

Summary

Summary

Transaction

Overview

Purpose

Synergies

Acquired 47,000 outstanding shares of Sumasapo Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sumasapo")

  • Date of execution of share transfer agreement: August 5, 2022
  • Effective date of share transfer: August 12, 2022 (Scheduled)
  • Acquisition amount: 100 million JPY
  • Ownership ratio post transaction: 2.1%
  • Impact on current fiscal year performance: Under investigation (expected to be limited)
  • Entering into a business alliance agreement along with the share transfer agreement

Increase in number of household users and ARPU for Platform Business

  • Through the alliance with Sumasapo, which has established a channel to reach 2.26 million users nationwide by providing services to 604 property management companies, we expect:
    • an increase in the number of electricity and gas switches at the time of moving, and
    • an increase in ARPU through cross-selling
  • To strengthen this alliance, ENECHANGE also establishes capital relationship with Sumasapo.

Providing optimal energy switching services to users by leveraging networks of both parties

  • Through this alliance, ENECHANGE expects to see a significant increase in opportunities for switching electricity and gas to household users, especially when they move, and Sumasapo expects to enhance its service quality by providing an electricity and gas platform services to household users.

Copyright © ENECHANGE Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

Purpose

Purpose of Alliance

This alliance is aimed to increase the number of users and ARPU, which are key KPIs of the Platform business. Sumasapo has established a channel that can reach 2.26 million users nationwide*2 through its services to 604 property management companies. As such, ENECHANGE will be able to capture electricity and gas switching opportunities at the time of moving, a key area of strategic focus. ENECHANGE also expects an increase in ARPU through cross-selling.

Impact on KPIs

Illustration of the increasing number of users and ARPU

Key KPIs

Number of users

ARPU1

(household)

User

increase

ARPU

increase

contributing to

due to

recurring revenue

cross-selling

Approx.

169,000

法人

家庭

FY22 Q1

FY23 End

Number of users

target

(household)

2,017 JPY

法人

家庭

FY22 Q1

FY23 End

ARPU

target

This alliance has positive impact on KPIs of the Platform business

1 Average Revenue Per User: Obtained by dividing the quarter segment sales by the number of users eligible for recurring revenue at the end of the quarter 2 From materials received by Sumasapo (as of August 2022)

4

Synergies

Expected Synergies

Through this alliance, we will be able to provide the electricity and gas comparison and switching platform to users who switch electricity and gas when they move, leveraging Sumasapo's channels to property management companies and residents. In order to strengthen this alliance, we will also invest in Sumasapo.

Users

Reaching out to residents through the

Lineup of electricity and gas tariffs

network of property management

utilizing our network of affiliated

companies.

companies

User

Information

Affiliated

Companies

Major energy

companies

Property

Residents management

(Approx. companies

2.26 million) (604 companies)

Electricity and

gas switching

services etc

Enhancing service quality

Significant increase in

by providing electricity and

opportunities to switch

gas platforms to residents

electricity and gas,

especially when moving

City gas/LPG

companies

New energy

companies

Copyright © ENECHANGE Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENECHANGE LTD.
02:51aENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
PU
02:51aENECHANGE : Regarding Capital and Business Alliance with Sumasapo Inc.
PU
07/29ENECHANGE : Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (July 2022)
PU
07/27Enechange Places Electric Vehicle Charger at Gas Station in Kyoto, Japan
MT
07/18Enechange Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Soka City, Japan
MT
07/15ENECHANGE Ltd. Installs Enechange EV Charge (Matsubara Terrace)
CI
07/13Enechange Bets on US-based Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Company; Shares Jump 4%
MT
07/13ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning the Investment to WiTricity
PU
07/11Enechange to Foster Sales of Demand Response Services amid Japan's Power Supply Crunch
MT
07/01ENECHANGE : Notice of Making Shindenryoku Com a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Acquisitio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 750 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2022 -850 M -6,38 M -6,38 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -46,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 033 M 300 M 300 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart ENECHANGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
ENECHANGE Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENECHANGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 341,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yohei Kiguchi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Takuya Sugimoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masayuki Tanaka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Ippei Arita Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Minoru Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENECHANGE LTD.-32.68%300
ACCENTURE PLC-25.07%194 932
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.67%154 373
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.05%101 662
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.04%82 990
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.54%51 647