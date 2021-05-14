Log in
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

ENECHANGE Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4169

URL:

https://enechange.co.jp/

Representative:

Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO

Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO

Inquiries:

Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO

TEL:

+81-3-6774-6709

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report:

May 14, 2021

Start of dividend payment:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

March 31, 2021

657

-

33

-

43

-

14

-

March 31, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note: Comprehensive income For the three months ended March 31, 2021:

JPY6 million

[-%]

For the three months ended March 31, 2020:

JPY- million

[-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

1.19

0.89

March 31, 2020

-

-

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first three months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.

  1. 2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  2. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2021

2,072

787

37.3

December 31, 2020

1,967

852

42.6

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021:

JPY773 million

As of December 31, 2020: JPY838 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-

Second

Third quarter-

Fiscal year-end

Total

end

quarter-end

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

-

-

-

-

December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

Notes: 1. Revisions from dividend forecast most recently announced: None

2. The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the record dates for dividend fall on the last day of the second quarter and the last day of the fiscal year. At present, the forecast for dividends with these record dates has yet to be determined.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

earnings per

parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending

2,300

34.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December 31,

2021

Note: Revisions from earnings forecast most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in specified subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

11,904,916 shares

As of December 31, 2020

11,562,952 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

-

As of December 31, 2020

-

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended March 31, 2021

11,789,340 shares

Three months ended March 31, 2020

-

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the average number of shares outstanding during that period is not presented.

  • 2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at the ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. The "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period," the "Number of treasury shares at the end of the period" and the "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • These Consolidated Financial Results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:
    Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)

Consolidated financial statements and significant notes

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,334,449

1,265,873

Accounts receivable - trade

254,241

339,076

Other

38,268

33,644

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(503)

(548)

Total current assets

1,626,457

1,638,045

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

27,328

24,618

Intangible assets

Software

108,826

123,134

Other

11,843

13,065

Total intangible assets

120,669

136,200

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

176,557

257,168

Other

16,182

16,287

Total investments and other assets

192,739

273,455

Total non-current assets

340,737

434,275

Total assets

1,967,194

2,072,320

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,403

11,424

Short-term borrowings

9,900

9,900

Accounts payable - other

140,229

147,427

Income taxes payable

14,967

37,529

Provision for sales promotion expenses

62,981

232,078

Other

128,867

96,393

Total current liabilities

364,350

534,753

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

750,000

750,000

Other

380

413

Total non-current liabilities

750,380

750,413

Total liabilities

1,114,730

1,285,167

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

906,802

937,062

Capital surplus

906,792

805,229

Retained earnings

(973,654)

(959,615)

Total shareholders' equity

839,939

782,677

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,725)

(9,613)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,725)

(9,613)

Share acquisition rights

14,250

14,090

Total net assets

852,464

787,153

Total liabilities and net assets

1,967,194

2,072,320

ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)

(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of income

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021

Net sales

657,640

Cost of sales

96,643

Gross profit

560,997

Selling, general and administrative expenses

527,924

Operating profit

33,072

Non-operating income

Interest income

6

Foreign exchange gains

13,024

Gain from expired gift vouchers

2,147

Other

4,114

Total non-operating income

19,293

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3,841

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

3,217

method

Other

1,492

Total non-operating expenses

8,551

Ordinary profit

43,814

Profit before income taxes

43,814

Income taxes - current

29,775

Profit

14,039

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

14,039

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:44:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
