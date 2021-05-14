ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)
05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
March 31, 2021
657
-
33
-
43
-
14
-
March 31, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note: Comprehensive income For the three months ended March 31, 2021:
JPY6 million
[-%]
For the three months ended March 31, 2020:
JPY- million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
1.19
0.89
March 31, 2020
-
-
Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first three months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.
2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2021
2,072
787
37.3
December 31, 2020
1,967
852
42.6
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021:
JPY773 million
As of December 31, 2020: JPY838 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-
Second
Third quarter-
Fiscal year-end
Total
end
quarter-end
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
-
-
-
-
December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
Notes: 1. Revisions from dividend forecast most recently announced: None
2. The Company's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that the record dates for dividend fall on the last day of the second quarter and the last day of the fiscal year. At present, the forecast for dividends with these record dates has yet to be determined.
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
earnings per
parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
2,300
34.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
December 31,
2021
Note: Revisions from earnings forecast most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in specified subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
11,904,916 shares
As of December 31, 2020
11,562,952 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
-
As of December 31, 2020
-
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended March 31, 2021
11,789,340 shares
Three months ended March 31, 2020
-
Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the average number of shares outstanding during that period is not presented.
2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at the ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. The "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period," the "Number of treasury shares at the end of the period" and the "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
These Consolidated Financial Results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters:
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)
Consolidated financial statements and significant notes
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,334,449
1,265,873
Accounts receivable - trade
254,241
339,076
Other
38,268
33,644
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(503)
(548)
Total current assets
1,626,457
1,638,045
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
27,328
24,618
Intangible assets
Software
108,826
123,134
Other
11,843
13,065
Total intangible assets
120,669
136,200
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
176,557
257,168
Other
16,182
16,287
Total investments and other assets
192,739
273,455
Total non-current assets
340,737
434,275
Total assets
1,967,194
2,072,320
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,403
11,424
Short-term borrowings
9,900
9,900
Accounts payable - other
140,229
147,427
Income taxes payable
14,967
37,529
Provision for sales promotion expenses
62,981
232,078
Other
128,867
96,393
Total current liabilities
364,350
534,753
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
750,000
750,000
Other
380
413
Total non-current liabilities
750,380
750,413
Total liabilities
1,114,730
1,285,167
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
906,802
937,062
Capital surplus
906,792
805,229
Retained earnings
(973,654)
(959,615)
Total shareholders' equity
839,939
782,677
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,725)
(9,613)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,725)
(9,613)
Share acquisition rights
14,250
14,090
Total net assets
852,464
787,153
Total liabilities and net assets
1,967,194
2,072,320
- 1 -
ENECHANGE Ltd. (4169)
(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of income
Three months ended March 31, 2021
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
Net sales
657,640
Cost of sales
96,643
Gross profit
560,997
Selling, general and administrative expenses
527,924
Operating profit
33,072
Non-operating income
Interest income
6
Foreign exchange gains
13,024
Gain from expired gift vouchers
2,147
Other
4,114
Total non-operating income
19,293
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
3,841
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
3,217
method
Other
1,492
Total non-operating expenses
8,551
Ordinary profit
43,814
Profit before income taxes
43,814
Income taxes - current
29,775
Profit
14,039
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
14,039
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.