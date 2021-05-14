ENECHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: ENECHANGE Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4169 URL: https://enechange.co.jp/ Representative: Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO Inquiries: Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO TEL: +81-3-6774-6709

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Report: May 14, 2021 Start of dividend payment: - Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen March 31, 2021 657 - 33 - 43 - 14 - March 31, 2020 - - - - - - - - Note: Comprehensive income For the three months ended March 31, 2021: JPY6 million [-%] For the three months ended March 31, 2020: JPY- million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 1.19 0.89 March 31, 2020 - -

Notes: 1. As the Company had not prepared quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, figures for the first three months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and percentage changes from the previous corresponding period, as well as percentage changes from the previous corresponding period for the first three months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, are not presented.

2. The Company conducted a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 3-for-1 on September 17, 2020, and a stock split of common shares at a ratio of 2-for-1 on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock splits had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % March 31, 2021 2,072 787 37.3 December 31, 2020 1,967 852 42.6 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2021: JPY773 million

As of December 31, 2020: JPY838 million