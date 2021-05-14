Log in
    4169   JP3165870001

ENECHANGE LTD.

(4169)
  Report
ENECHANGE : Notice Concerning Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gains)

05/14/2021
May 14, 2021

Company Name: ENECHANGE Ltd.

Representative:

Yohei Kiguchi, Representative Director and CEO

Ippei Arita, Representative Director and COO

(TSE Mothers Code No. 4169)

Inquiries:

Takuya Sugimoto, Executive Officer / CFO

TEL: +81-3-6774-6709

Notice Concerning Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gains)

ENECHANGE (hereinafter referred to as "Company") recorded non-operating income as follows in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

1. Overview

In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company posted a foreign exchange gains of 13,024 thousand yen due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. This is mainly a valuation gain arising from the translation of Japanese yen-based liabilities recorded in the local currency financial statements of overseas subsidiary.

2. Impact on the Company's business performance

The above non-operating income (foreign exchange gains) is reflected in the Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] disclosed today. Since this item will fluctuate depending on the future situation of the foreign exchange market, we have not revised the earnings forecast at this time.

Disclaimer

Enechange Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
