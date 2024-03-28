Eneco Refresh Limited announced that Mr. Christopher Conyers has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from 2 April 2024. As COO, Mr. Conyers will be responsible for overseeing Eneco's day-to-day operations, optimizing Eneco's processes and enhancing its efficiency. Mr. Conyers joins Eneco from his current role at Anchor Foods in Perth where he was COO for the last 2 years.

He has extensive Food and Beverage operational experience with more than 24 years in the industry here and in the UK. He also has a degree in food manufacturing management from the UK.