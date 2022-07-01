Log in
    ENEDO   FI4000415252

ENEDO OYJ

(ENEDO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:59 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.2700 EUR    0.00%
11:16aNotification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
GL
11:01aNotification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
GL
10:46aNotification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
GL
Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

07/01/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release    July 1st 2022 at 18:15


Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Enedo Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Rausanne Group (Rausanne Oy, Rausatum Oy), Turku, Finland

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached0 068 523 193
Position of previous notification (if applicable)7,35 7,35 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rightsNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 DirectIndirectDirectIndirect
 (SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)(SMA 9:5)(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40004152520  0 


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments were effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Rausanne Oy7,09 7,09
Rausatum Oy0,26 0,26


ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund                                 
President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media


Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
www.enedopower.com


Financials
Sales 2022 43,1 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net income 2022 0,40 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net Debt 2022 5,30 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,5 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 14,2%
