RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ENEDO PLC

The Annual General Meeting of Enedo Plc (the “Company”) was held on 23 May 2022 in Vantaa. In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives at the venue.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual accounts of the Company for the financial period 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021 and discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for their actions in the past financial period. Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for 2021.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors not to distribute any dividend to the shareholders for the financial period 1 January 2021 through 31 December 2021.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board that the monthly remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged as follows:

Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 2,100 per month

Other members of the Board of Directors EUR 1,250 per month

Travel expenses are payable against receipt.

In accordance with the proposal of a shareholder holding 49.6 per cent of all shares and votes in the Company, the Annual General Meeting set the number of the members of the Board of Directors at five. Fredrik Berghel, Olle Hulteberg and Antti Sivula were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Vesa Mäkelä and Martin Sjöstrand were elected as the new members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors was elected for a period ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Auditor

Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab was re-elected as the company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Authorized Public Accountant Kim Järvi will act as the responsible auditor. The auditor will be reimbursed according to the reasonable invoice of the auditor.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares as well the issue of options and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to, in one or more transactions, decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in chapter 10 section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 6,850,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 10 % of all the shares in the Company.

The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares, options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares. The issuance of shares, options and other special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue).

The authorization cancels the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2021 to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares.

The authorization is in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2023.

