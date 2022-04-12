Log in
    ENEDO   FI4000415252

ENEDO OYJ

(ENEDO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/12 10:10:17 am EDT
0.3190 EUR   +2.90%
11:01aUpdate of time schedule on Annual General Meeting in 2022
GL
04/08CORRECTION RELEASE :         Enedo Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2021 published
AQ
04/07Enedo Plc's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement 2021 published
AQ
Update of time schedule on Annual General Meeting in 2022

04/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release April 12, 2022 at 18:00 p.m.

Update of time schedule on Annual General Meeting in 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Enedo will move forward. The Annual General Meeting was planned to be held on May 3, 2022. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors as soon as the new date has been decided.


ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund                                 
President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media


Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
www.enedopower.com


Financials
Sales 2021 35,5 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net income 2021 -2,50 M -2,72 M -2,72 M
Net Debt 2021 5,40 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 14,2%
