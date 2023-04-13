Advanced search
    ENEDO   FI4000415252

ENEDO OYJ

(ENEDO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:49:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.2540 EUR    0.00%
02:46aUpdate of time schedule on Enedo´s Business Review for Q1/2023 and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
02:45aUpdate of time schedule on Enedo´s Business Review for Q1/2023 and Annual General Meeting in 2023
AQ
03/08Enedo Seeks Shares Delisting from Nasdaq Helsinki
MT
Update of time schedule on Enedo´s Business Review for Q1/2023 and Annual General Meeting in 2023

04/13/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release April 13, 2023, at 9:45 a.m.

Update of time schedule on Enedo´s Business Review for Q1/2023 and Annual General Meeting in 2023.

The Business Review Q1/2023 will be published on May 4, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on June 27, 2023. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund                                 
President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Power Supplies, Led Drivers and Power Systems. In 2022 the group´s revenue was EUR 46,8 million. Enedo has 357 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Enedo belongs to Inission Group since July 1st, 2022.

www.enedopower.com


