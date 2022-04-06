ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Proposals

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

REPORT

The Board of Directors of the company, as part of the Report on Corporate Governance, states to what extent it has applied, in respect of its own governance, the principles and recommendations enshrined in the specified sections of the Corporate Governance Recommendations ("CGR") issued by the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE).

By reviewing the statement, market participants can easily find information on the extent to which the corporate governance practices of the individual companies comply with the particular specifications set forth in the CGR, and furthermore can easily compare the practices of individual companies to one another.

1.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors

Name of Board Member Position Soós Csaba Chairman of the Board of Directors Virág Ferenc Member of the Board of Directors Bálint László Member of the Board of Directors

The managing body of the Company is the Board of Directors exercising its rights and liabilities as a body in accordance with the provisions of the Ptk. and other relevant legal regulations. The Board of Directors is mandated and authorised to make all decisions which do not belong to the authority of the Annual General Meeting or any other body on the basis of authorization by any legal regulation or the Rules of the Company. The operation, mandate and authority of the Board of Directors are regulated by the Ptk. and the rules of procedure of the Board of Directors.

2.

Supervisory Board of the Company

The Supervisory Board of the Company regularly gets informed about the significant events in the Company, participates in the process of preparing and supervising reports, then accepts them and prepares a report on that. Members of the Supervisory Board:

Name of Supervisory Board Member Position Siska Miklós László Member of the Supervisory Board Bakacsi Gyula Member of the Supervisory Board Kerekes Imre Member of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board supervises the management of the Company for the main body of the business association. During this it may require information from the managing officers, examine the books and documents of the Company. The Supervisory Board act as a body and elect a chairman from the members.

The mandate, authority, organization and operation of the Supervisory Board are governed by the provisions of the Ptk. and the rules of procedure of the supervisory Board

Audit Committee of the Company

An Audit Committee works at the public limited corporation, the members of which shall be elected by the Annual General Meeting for the same period of time as the members of the Supervisory Board.

Name of Audit Committee Member Position Siska Miklós László Member of the Audit Committee Bakacsi Gyula Member of the Audit Committee Kerekes Imre Member of the Audit Committee

The mandate and authority of the Audit Committee shall cover anything assigned to it by law or the Articles of Foundation on the basis of the authorisation thereof. The chairman of the Audit Committee shall be elected by the members from the members and makes decisions by simple majority.

3.

Auditor of the Company:

The responsibility of the selected auditor of the Company is to take care of conducting the audition determined in the Act on Accounting and especially determining whether the balance sheet of the business association in accordance with the Act on Accounting meets the legal regulations, furthermore whether it provides a reliable and real picture of the proprietary and financial situation of the Company as well as the results of its operations.

Auditor of the Company:

Name: UNIKONTO Számvitelkutatási Kft. Registered seat: 1092 Budapest, Fővám tér 8. 3. em. 317/3. Registration number: Cg.01-09-073167 Chamber number: 001724

Auditor personally liable for the audit:

Name: Dr. LAKATOS LÁSZLÓ PÉTER

Address: 1022 Budapest, Szpáhi utca 31.

Mother's maiden name: Gubi Mária Terézia

Chamber number: 007102

The Company's principles in relation to public disclosure:

The company publishes its notices on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu) and the Hungarian National Bank (www.kozzetetelek.hu) and on its own website (www.e-star.hu,www.enefi.hu) and on the websites of the Budapest Stock Exchange and of the Hungarian National Bank (HFSA), and sends them to the media. The company publishes its notices in the Company Gazette if this is prescribed by the statutory regulations. Since 22 March 2011 the Company has made its notices public through the electronic information network system (ESPI) maintained by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finasowego).

With respect to the publishing of the announcements, and to their regularity and content, the relevant statutory regulations and the regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange, KELER and the HFSA apply.

The Company considers the rules of the MAR Regulation to be applicable in relation to insider dealing.

Exercising of shareholders' rights:

Those shareholders may exercise their right to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as the other rights associated with the share, whose name is contained in the share register by 6 p.m. on the second (2nd) working day before the starting day of the Shareholders' Meeting (Closure of the Share Register) if by this date the company has received the original copy of the ownership certificate issued by the securities account manager. In addition to the above, the ownership certificate will also be considered to have been duly handed over to the company if the shareholder forwarded it by fax or in any other certifiable manner by the Closure of the Share Register and also hands over the original copy no later than by the start of the Shareholders' Meeting. In the absence of the above, the shareholder cannot participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and cannot exercise the voting and other rights. With respect to the handover to the Company of the ownership certificate, the burden of proof rests with the shareholder.

The securities account manager must issue an ownership certificate for the share upon the shareholder's request. The ownership certificate must include the name of the company limited by shares, the type of shares, the number of shares, the company name and official signature of the securities account manager, and the name (company name) and residence (registered office) of the shareholder. The ownership certificate is valid until the day of the Shareholders' Meeting or of the reconvened Shareholders' Meeting. The ownership certificate must contain the actual number of shares that are held by the shareholder after the stock exchange closes.

The effective date of the ownership certificate may not be earlier than the fifth (5th) working day before the Shareholders' Meeting.

Following the issuance of the ownership certificate the securities account keeper may only record any change on the securities account in respect of the share subject to the simultaneous withdrawal of the ownership certificate. The data contained in the ownership certificate sent to the company has to be identical with the real data at the time of the Closure of the Share Register. If there had been any changes in the number of shares owned by the shareholder or in any other data after presenting the ownership certificate but before the Closure of the Share Register, the shareholder has to present its new ownership certificate to the company pursuant to sub-section 4.1. of the Articles of Association.

The Company shall assume no liability for any consequences of negligence on the part of the securities account keepers.

If the shareholder is not a natural person or is represented by proxy, then the person acting as its proxy shall certify his right of representation either in Hungarian or in English language. (Certificate of incorporation not older than 30 days, specimen signature)

The shareholder may exercise his rights associated with the share in person or by proxy.

The authorization shall be submitted to the Company in the form of a notarial deed or private document of full probative force, by 6 p.m. the 2nd day preceding the shareholders' meeting at the latest. If such authorization is not adequate in terms of form or substance, or it is submitted late, theauthorized person shall not be permitted to participate in the shareholders' meeting or to exercise voting and other rights.

The authorization for representation shall be valid for one shareholders' meeting only.

If called on by the Board of Directors, the shareholder (custodian, shareholder's proxy, and in the case of jointly owned shares, the common representative) shall state immediately who is the beneficial owner of the shares. If the shareholder does not make the above statement when called upon to do so, his voting right shall be suspended within the prescribed deadline until he has fulfilled his obligation in respect of providing information.

Conduct of the shareholders' meeting, adoption of resolutions:

The registration of the shareholders shall begin one hour prior to the start time of the shareholders' meeting. In the course of registration the shareholder, after providing evidence of his identity, residential address and right of proxy and after signing the list of attendees, shall collect the voting sheet containing the number of votes to which that shareholder is entitled, according to the number of shares indicated in the closed share resister.

Voting at the shareholders' meeting shall take place by a show of voting slips. The shareholders' meeting shall elect a vote counter (or vote-counting committee) at the proposal of the chairperson of the shareholders' meeting, to conduct the voting.

Every share shall entitle its holder to one vote, and thus the shareholder shall have one vote for each share of a par value of HUF 10. The dividend-preference convertible shares shall hold no voting right.

The shareholders' meeting shall adopt its resolutions by way of a simple majority of the votes cast, unless a provision of the law or, based on an authorisation granted by the law, the articles of association, or a stock-exchange regulation obligatorily applicable in respect of the Company's operation, make a higher ratio of votes obligatory.

Other information on shareholders' rights:

The closing of the share register prior to the shareholders' meeting shall not restrict the right of the person recorded in the share register with respect to the transfer of his shares after the closing of the share register. Any transfer of the share prior to the initial date of the shareholders' meeting shall not preclude the right of persons recorded in the share register to participate in the shareholders' meeting and exercise their rights as shareholders.

Shareholders are entitled, in a written application submitted no later than 8 days prior to the date of the general meeting, to request information from the Board of Directors on any matter included in the agenda of the general meeting. The Board of Directors may refuse to provide information if, in its opinion, doing so would interfere with a business secret of the Company.

Shareholders holding at least 1% of the votes may, in writing, request the Board of Directors to include an issue in the agenda, provided that reasons are given, and may put forward a proposal for resolution