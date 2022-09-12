Advanced search
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(ENEFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-05
195.00 HUF   -9.30%
05:20aENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information
PU
05:20aENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Resolutions
PU
09/02ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Resolutions

09/12/2022
ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

(Company registration number: Cg. 01-10-045428; registered seat: 1039 Budapest, Pünkösdfürdő u.

52. IV/413..; "Company")

hereby publishes the essential content of the resolutions made at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2022. 09. 12. pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance

Agenda Items:

1. Decision on election and renumeration of Board Members

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 294 201

No

0

Abstention

0

*Bálint László did not vote for his involvement

Resolution of the General Meeting 1/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Chairman:

Bálint László

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 528 685

No

0

Abstention

0

Resolution of the General Meeting 2/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Recorder:

Dr. Gergely Sárkány

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 528 685

No

0

Abstention

0

Resolution of the General Meeting 3/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Teller: Csilla Kalmár

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 528 684

No

0

Abstention

0

*Csillag László did not vote for his involvement

Resolution of the General Meeting 4/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows: Attestor of minutes: Csillag László, shareholder

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 528 685

No

0

Abstention

0

Resolution of the General Meeting 5/2022. (09.12.): The General Meeting decides to accept the agenda of the General Meeting.

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes

2 528 685

No

0

Abstention

0

Resolution of the Board of Directors 6/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect Tendli Krisztina as member of the Board of Directors for an indefinite period. Tendli Krisztina shall fulfil her position under an agency agreement against the remuneration previously set out by the general meeting for the members of the Board of Directors (9/2012. (11. 02.) GM resolution: 2150 USD). The representation and procuration rights of Tendli Krisztina shall be joint together with Csaba Soós, member of the Board of Directors.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
