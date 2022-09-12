ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Resolutions

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.
(Company registration number: Cg. 01-10-045428; registered seat: 1039 Budapest, Pünkösdfürdő u.
52. IV/413..; "Company")
hereby publishes the essential content of the resolutions made at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2022. 09. 12. pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance
Agenda Items:
1. Decision on election and renumeration of Board Members
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
2 294 201
|
No
|
0
|
|
|
Abstention
|
0
*Bálint László did not vote for his involvement
Resolution of the General Meeting 1/2022. (09.12.):
The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:
|
|
Chairman:
|
Bálint László
|
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
|
2 528 685
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
0
|
|
Abstention
|
|
0
|
Resolution of the General Meeting 2/2022. (09.12.):
The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:
|
|
Recorder:
|
Dr. Gergely Sárkány
|
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
|
2 528 685
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
0
|
|
Abstention
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution of the General Meeting 3/2022. (09.12.):
The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:
Teller: Csilla Kalmár
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
2 528 684
|
No
|
0
|
|
|
Abstention
|
0
*Csillag László did not vote for his involvement
Resolution of the General Meeting 4/2022. (09.12.):
The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows: Attestor of minutes: Csillag László, shareholder
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
2 528 685
|
|
|
No
|
0
|
Abstention
|
0
|
|
Resolution of the General Meeting 5/2022. (09.12.): The General Meeting decides to accept the agenda of the General Meeting.
The General Meeting made the following resolutions with
|
Yes
|
2 528 685
|
|
|
No
|
0
|
Abstention
|
0
|
|
Resolution of the Board of Directors 6/2022. (09.12.):
The General Meeting decides to elect Tendli Krisztina as member of the Board of Directors for an indefinite period. Tendli Krisztina shall fulfil her position under an agency agreement against the remuneration previously set out by the general meeting for the members of the Board of Directors (9/2012. (11. 02.) GM resolution: 2150 USD). The representation and procuration rights of Tendli Krisztina shall be joint together with Csaba Soós, member of the Board of Directors.
ENEFI Asset Management Plc.