ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Resolutions

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

(Company registration number: Cg. 01-10-045428; registered seat: 1039 Budapest, Pünkösdfürdő u.

52. IV/413..; "Company")

hereby publishes the essential content of the resolutions made at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2022. 09. 12. pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance

Agenda Items:

1. Decision on election and renumeration of Board Members

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes 2 294 201 No 0 Abstention 0

*Bálint László did not vote for his involvement

Resolution of the General Meeting 1/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Chairman: Bálint László The General Meeting made the following resolutions with Yes 2 528 685 No 0 Abstention 0

Resolution of the General Meeting 2/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Recorder: Dr. Gergely Sárkány The General Meeting made the following resolutions with Yes 2 528 685 No 0 Abstention 0

Resolution of the General Meeting 3/2022. (09.12.):

The General Meeting decides to elect the executives of the General Meeting as follows:

Teller: Csilla Kalmár

The General Meeting made the following resolutions with

Yes 2 528 684 No 0 Abstention 0

*Csillag László did not vote for his involvement