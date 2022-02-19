Log in
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(ENEFI)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

02/19/2022 | 11:11am EST
ENEFI Asset Management Plc

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc ("Company") hereby informs its honourable Investors as below:

dr. Paksi Piroska's position as managing director of Síaréna Kft., an associated company of the Company, was terminated. After that, Csaba Soós and László Bálint will manage the Síaréna Kft..

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 16:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
