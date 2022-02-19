ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc ("Company") hereby informs its honourable Investors as below:

dr. Paksi Piroska's position as managing director of Síaréna Kft., an associated company of the Company, was terminated. After that, Csaba Soós and László Bálint will manage the Síaréna Kft..

