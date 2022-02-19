ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.
ENEFI Asset Management Plc ("Company") hereby informs its honourable Investors as below:
dr. Paksi Piroska's position as managing director of Síaréna Kft., an associated company of the Company, was terminated. After that, Csaba Soós and László Bálint will manage the Síaréna Kft..
Board of Directors
ENEFI Asset Management Plc
