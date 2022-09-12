ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. ("Company") hereby informs its Honourable Investors about the following:

The General Meeting decided to elect Tendli Krisztina as member of the Board of Directors for an indefinite period. Tendli Krisztina shall fulfil her position under an agency agreement against the remuneration previously set out by the general meeting for the members of the Board of Directors (9/2012. (11. 02.) GM resolution: 2150 USD). The representation and procuration rights of Tendli Krisztina shall be joint together with Csaba Soós, member of the Board of Directors.

Tendli Krisztina does not own securities issued by the Company.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.