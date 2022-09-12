Advanced search
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(ENEFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-05
195.00 HUF   -9.30%
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Mukodo Reszvenytársaság : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

09/12/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. ("Company") hereby informs its Honourable Investors about the following:

The General Meeting decided to elect Tendli Krisztina as member of the Board of Directors for an indefinite period. Tendli Krisztina shall fulfil her position under an agency agreement against the remuneration previously set out by the general meeting for the members of the Board of Directors (9/2012. (11. 02.) GM resolution: 2150 USD). The representation and procuration rights of Tendli Krisztina shall be joint together with Csaba Soós, member of the Board of Directors.

Tendli Krisztina does not own securities issued by the Company.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 091 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
Net income 2021 -531 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 309 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 35,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Csaba Soós Chairman
Imre Kerekes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Bakacsi Member-Supervisory Board
Miklós László Siska Member-Supervisory Board
László Balint Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKODO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-43.80%3
SEMPRA ENERGY31.36%54 615
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.06%45 390
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.40%44 972
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.06%37 954
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.90%33 922