  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.

(ENEFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
135.00 HUF   +8.00%
09:28aEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
04/06Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Proposals
PU
03/31Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information

04/11/2023 | 09:28am EDT
ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and Decree nr 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (The "Company") informs its Dear Investors about the following based on the notification of the Romanian operation:

The Târgu Mures Trial Court has rejected the application for annulment filed by E-Star Mures Energy, which claimed interest on the damages awarded for breach of concession contract.

The decision is final.

The court took this decision despite the fact that Mures had previously requested the Supreme Court to transfer the annulment application to another panel court.

If the Supreme Court grants the request for transfer, the current decision will be null and void and the application for annulment will be reheard by a Trial Chamber appointed by the Supreme Court.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 091 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net income 2021 -531 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 906 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Csaba Soós Chairman
Imre Kerekes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Bakacsi Member-Supervisory Board
Miklós László Siska Member-Supervisory Board
László Balint Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.-12.34%3
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%100 101
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.30%51 851
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.63%50 272
SEMPRA ENERGY0.52%48 862
ENGIE12.53%39 556
