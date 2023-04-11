ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and Decree nr 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (The "Company") informs its Dear Investors about the following based on the notification of the Romanian operation:

The Târgu Mures Trial Court has rejected the application for annulment filed by E-Star Mures Energy, which claimed interest on the damages awarded for breach of concession contract.

The decision is final.

The court took this decision despite the fact that Mures had previously requested the Supreme Court to transfer the annulment application to another panel court.

If the Supreme Court grants the request for transfer, the current decision will be null and void and the application for annulment will be reheard by a Trial Chamber appointed by the Supreme Court.

