ENEFI Asset Management Plc

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (The "Company") informs its Dear Investors about the following based on the notification of the Romanian operation in connation with the below case:

Claimant

Zalău Financial Authority

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Defendant

Matter in dispute

City of Zalău

Objection of expropriation of 623 m2 of public

interest.

In the case, the court partially approved the City's appeal, as a result of which it reduced the expropriation price of 66,518 lei awarded in favor of the company to 29,464 lei.

The decision is final, but not yet justified.

