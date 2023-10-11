ENEFI Asset Management Plc
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.
ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (The "Company") informs its Dear Investors about the following based on the notification of the Romanian operation in connation with the below case:
Claimant
Zalău Financial Authority
ENEFI Asset Management Plc.
Defendant
Matter in dispute
City of Zalău
Objection of expropriation of 623 m2 of public
interest.
In the case, the court partially approved the City's appeal, as a result of which it reduced the expropriation price of 66,518 lei awarded in favor of the company to 29,464 lei.
The decision is final, but not yet justified.
Board of Directors
ENEFI Asset Management Plc
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 11 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2023 18:04:26 UTC.