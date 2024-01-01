ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:

The Company informs its esteemed Investors that, in line with its previously announced strategy, a significant, unrealized price gain has arisen on the stock positions purchased last year, based on the closing stock price of December 29, 2023.

In the second half of 2023, the Company purchased a total of 1,700,000 Magyar Telekom Plc. shares at an average price of approximately HUF 555. The positive unrealized result calculated in this way (approximately HUF 216 million for the position taken) has not been realized, but it will be part of the 2023 report when shown on the balance sheet.

However, the Company draws attention to the fact that until the position is completely closed, the result that can be achieved may differ significantly from the current valuation, both positively and negatively, but at the same time, according to the current situation, the Board of Directors is committed to maintaining the position, taking into account the current capital market valuations available in the market.

