ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its Dear Investors of the following:

The Company previously informed its esteemed Investors that it has built up a significant Magyar Telekom share position in line with its strategy for the capital market pillar.

The Company informs the respected Investors that it currently maintains and manages Magyar Telekom's position, as a result of which its unrealized exchange rate profit, reduced by financing costs, according to the closing price of 05/07/2024 (HUF 1,026) already exceeds HUF one billion.

However, the Company draws attention to the fact that until the position is completely closed, the achievable result may differ significantly from the current assessment in both positive and negative directions, and - although the Board of Directors is currently committed to maintaining the position - it is not excluded that its position completely demolishes, expands, or supplements it with other investments.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.