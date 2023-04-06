Advanced search
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
135.00 HUF   +8.00%
05:44pEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Proposals
PU
03/31Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
03/28Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Proposals

04/06/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
1

Resolution Proposals

of

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

for the

General Meeting1

1The present resolution proposals are the translation of the "Az ENEFI Vagyonkezelő Nyrt. Közgyűlési Előterjesztései" drafted in Hungarian language. In case of any discrepancies between the Hungarian and English language versions the Hungarian version shall prevail.

Date of General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 13.00 pm

Place of General Meeting:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24. hrsz. (Nánási út (5-7) E épület 3. emelet)

Date of repeated General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 14.00a.m.

2

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. hereby announces for informing its reputable shareholders the proposals for its upcoming ordinary annual general meeting, resolution proposals and current information on the number of shares and voting rights at the time of convocation of the general meeting as set out below.

  1. Summary

The annual general meeting had been convoked by the Company pursuant to the applicable legal provisions.

The main theme of the upcoming annual general meeting is the closing of the Company's business year 2021.

The Company has put on the agenda the review and assessment of the performance of board members contemplated in previous business year and decision on the discharge of liability and also to decide on, pursuant to the applicable law, the acceptance of the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance to be submitted to the Budapest Stock Exchange and the renumeration report.

The Company has put on the agenda the decision on authorizing the Board of Directors to purchase own shares of the Company, decision on election of Auditor.

Date of General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 13.00 pm

Place of General Meeting:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24. hrsz. (Nánási út (5-7) E épület 3. emelet)

Date of repeated General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 14.00a.m.

3

  1. Agenda items

1. Closing business year 2022 of the Company

  1. Report of the Board of Directors on the management, net-worth position and business policy of the Company and on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022
  2. Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022
  3. Report of the Auditor on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022
  4. Decision on the acceptance of the individual annual financial statements of the company
  5. Decision on the utilization of the profit after tax
  6. Decision on the acceptance of the consolidated annual financial statements og the company.
    2. Advisory vote on the remuneration report of the Company.

3. Review and assessment of the performance of board members contemplated in

previous

business year and decision on the discharge of liability

  1. Decision on the acceptance of the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance to be submitted to the Budapest Stock Exchange.
  2. Decision on authorizing the Board of Directors to purchase own shares of the Company
  3. Decision on election of Auditor

Date of General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 13.00 pm

Place of General Meeting:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24. hrsz. (Nánási út (5-7) E épület 3. emelet)

Date of repeated General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 14.00a.m.

4

  1. Resolution proposals

Agenda item 1.:

Closing business year 2022 of the Company

1.1. Report of the Board of Directors on the management, net-worth position and business policy of the Company and on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022.

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: No proposal had been submitted

Reasoning: The Board of Directors reports on the management, net-worth position and business policy of the Company in line with its obligation under the law.

1.2. Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022.

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: No proposal had been submitted

Reasoning: The Supervisory Board reports on the Report of the Supervisory Board in respect of the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022. The chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee had been invited to the general meeting.

1.3. Report of the Auditor on the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022.

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: No proposal had been submitted

Reasoning: The Auditor reports on the Report of the Auditor in respect of the Company's annual and consolidated annual report for business year 2022. The Auditor had been invited to the general meeting.

1.4. Decision on the acceptance of the individual annual financial statements of the Company .

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: The Shareholders' Meeting shall accept the individual annual financial statements of ENEFI Asset Management Plc. for business year 2022.

the amount of

7 252 353 HUF thousand

total assets for the reference year,

the amount of HUF (666 071) thousand

total general profit (loss).

Reasoning: The Board of Directors submits to the general meeting the annual statement prepared of ENEFI Asset Management Plc. for business year 2022 in line with its obligation under the law.

1.5. Decision on the utilization of the profit after tax.

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: The Shareholders' Meeting shall decide in connection with the utilization of the after tax profit/loss the ENEFI Asset Management Plc. shall not disburse dividend to its shareholders.

Date of General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 13.00 pm

Place of General Meeting:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24. hrsz. (Nánási út (5-7) E épület 3. emelet)

Date of repeated General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 14.00a.m.

5

Reasoning: The Board of Directors submits to the general meeting its resolution proposal regarding distribution of dividend in respect of business year 2022 in line with its obligation under the law.

1.6. Decision on the acceptance of the consolidated annual financial statements of the Company.

Proponent: Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: The Shareholders' Meeting shall accept the consolidated annual financial statements of ENEFI Asset Management Plc. for business year 2022.

the amount of HUF 3 712 111 thousand

total assets for the reference year,

the amount of HUF

(155 759) thousand

Total comprehensive income

the amount of HUF

(175 791) thousand

Profit (loss) after tax for current year

Reasoning: The Board of Directors submits to the general meeting the consolidated annual statement of ENEFI Asset Management Plc. for business year 2022 in line with its obligation under the law.

Agenda item 2.:

Advisory vote on the remuneration report of the Company.

Proponent:Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal: The Shareholders' Meeting shall decide to accept the renumeration report.

Reasoning: The Board of Directors submits to the general meeting the renumeration report.

Agenda item 3.:

Review and assessment of the performance of board members contemplated in previous business year and decision on the discharge of liability.

Proponent:

Board of Directors

Resolution Proposal:

  1. The Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on accepting that Csaba Soós, member of the Board of Directors exercised his duties during the previous business year in favour of the Company's interests and discharge him of his liability in connection therewith.
  2. The Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on accepting that László Bálint, member of the Board of Directors exercised his duties during the previous business year in favour of the Company's interests and discharge him of his liability in connection therewith.
  3. The Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on accepting that Virág Ferenc, member of the Board of Directors exercised his duties from his appointment in favour of the Company's interests and discharge him of his liability in connection therewith.

Reasoning: The Board of Directors submits to the general meeting the agenda point on review and assessment of the performance of board members of ENEFI Asset Management Plc. contemplated in previous business year and on deciding on the discharge of liability in line with its obligation under the articles of associations.

Agenda item 4.:

Date of General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 13.00 pm

Place of General Meeting:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24. hrsz. (Nánási út (5-7) E épület 3. emelet)

Date of repeated General Meeting:

2023. 04. 28. 14.00a.m.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 21:42:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
