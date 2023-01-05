ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:

The company court proceedings related to the change of registered office have been concluded.

The registered office of the company with effect from 12/27/2022:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24 hrsz.

Regarding certain properties of the apartment building where the headquarters are located, the title formation has not yet been officially registered in the real estate register, the physical title of the property is as follows:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 5-7. E épület 3. emelet 24.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.