  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.

(ENEFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
153.50 HUF   +8.87%
11:38aEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Articles of Associations
PU
11:28aEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information
PU
2022Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

01/05/2023 | 11:28am EST
ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:

The company court proceedings related to the change of registered office have been concluded.

The registered office of the company with effect from 12/27/2022:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 23779/8/E/24 hrsz.

Regarding certain properties of the apartment building where the headquarters are located, the title formation has not yet been officially registered in the real estate register, the physical title of the property is as follows:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 5-7. E épület 3. emelet 24.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 16:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 091 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net income 2021 -531 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 030 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Csaba Soós Chairman
Imre Kerekes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Bakacsi Member-Supervisory Board
Miklós László Siska Member-Supervisory Board
László Balint Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.-0.32%3
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY5.54%110 806
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.54%48 734
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 549
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.22%45 353
ENGIE-1.06%34 034