ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.
ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:
The company court proceedings related to the change of registered office have been concluded.
The registered office of the company:
1031 Budapest, Nánási út 5-7. E épület 3. emelet 4.
Board of Directors
