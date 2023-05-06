Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEFI   HU0000089198

ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.

(ENEFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
145.00 HUF   -8.81%
04:21pEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Articles of Associations
PU
04:21pEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information
PU
05/02Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

05/06/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:

The company court proceedings related to the change of registered office have been concluded.

The registered office of the company:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 5-7. E épület 3. emelet 4.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

Disclaimer

ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 20:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.
04:21pEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Articles of Associations
PU
04:21pEnefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information
PU
05/02Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
04/28Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Annual Report
PU
04/28Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Remuneration Report
PU
04/28Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - CG Declaration
PU
04/28Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - GM - Resolutions
PU
04/14Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
04/11ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
04/11Enefi Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Extraordinary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 784 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
Net income 2022 -179 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2022 1 233 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 973 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,25x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ENEFI Vagyonkezelo Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Csaba Soós Chairman
Imre Kerekes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gyula Bakacsi Member-Supervisory Board
Miklós László Siska Member-Supervisory Board
László Balint Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFI VAGYONKEZELO NYRT.-5.84%3
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.35%53 433
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 887
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.68%48 746
ENGIE8.71%38 818
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer