ENEFI Vagyonkezelo : Asset Management Plc. - Other Information

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

pursuant to the Capital Market Act and to Decree No: 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

ENEFI Asset Management Plc. (the "Company") informs its dear Investors as below:

The company court proceedings related to the change of registered office have been concluded.

The registered office of the company:

1031 Budapest, Nánási út 5-7. E épület 3. emelet 4.

Board of Directors

ENEFI Asset Management Plc.