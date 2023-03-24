Advanced search
    EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
2023-03-23
4.372 EUR   -0.36%
03/10Enefit Green production data – February 2023
GL
Change in Enefit Green's financial calendar for 2023

03/24/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Enefit Green will change the disclosure date of the interim report for the first quarter of 2023. According to previously reported information, the first quarter 2023 interim report was expected to be published on 4 May 2023. The new disclosure date for first quarter 2023 interim report is 5 May 2023.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.


Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2022 112 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 22,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,37 €
Average target price 5,03 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFIT GREEN AS-0.14%1 258
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-8.59%21 961
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-18.48%16 871
SIEMENS ENERGY AG10.47%14 743
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.75%7 248
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.37%5 299
