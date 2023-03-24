Change in Enefit Green's financial calendar for 2023

Enefit Green will change the disclosure date of the interim report for the first quarter of 2023. According to previously reported information, the first quarter 2023 interim report was expected to be published on 4 May 2023. The new disclosure date for first quarter 2023 interim report is 5 May 2023.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

