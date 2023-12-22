Official ENEFIT GREEN AS press release

By order of 21 December 2023, the Tartu Administrative Court decided to hear the complaint of a third party, Eesti Ühistuenergia OÜ, against Lüganuse municipality. The applicant seeks the revocation of the use permits of Purtse wind farm granted to Enefit Wind Purtse AS. The court granted the applicant interim relief, according to which the capacity of the Purtse wind farm must be limited to 3 MW per wind turbine (a total of 5 x 3 MW instead of the installed 5 x 4.2 MW).



The use permits have been granted to the Purtse wind farm on the basis of a construction permit, according to which the capacity of the wind turbines is 5 x 4.2 MW. The applicant owns a neighbouring wind farm with 5 wind turbines and claims that its interests have been damaged due to the wake effect stemming from Purtse wind farm.

Enefit Green is of the opinion that the use permits have been issued lawfully and intends to challenge the interim relief order.

On 20 September 2022, Enefit Green notified of an action by the same applicant against Enefit Wind Purtse AS (link to the stock exchange announcement) requesting suspension of the construction of the wind farm. Viru County Court granted the application for interim relief, according to which the construction was suspended. On 24 November 2022, the interim relief was revoked and construction continued in accordance with the current construction permit.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.

