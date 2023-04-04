Advanced search
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:17 2023-04-03 am EDT
4.430 EUR   +0.64%
02:01aEnefit Green 2022 audited annual report and profit allocation proposal
GL
03/29Enefit Green AS Acquires Gulf of Riga Offshore Wind Farm Development Project from Eesti Energia
CI
03/29Enefit Green acquires Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm development project from Eesti Energia
GL
Enefit Green 2022 audited annual report and profit allocation proposal

04/04/2023 | 02:01am EDT
The supervisory board of Enefit Green AS (hereinafter the „Company“) has approved the 2022 audited annual report of the Company and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting (hereinafter the „AGM“) for approval. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February 2023, there are no material differences in the audited report.

Company’s 2022 consolidated annual report with included independent auditor’s report (translations from Estonian originals) is attached to this notice and will be made available on Company’s webpage at https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


Profit allocation proposal

The total retained earnings of the Enefit Green group as at 31 December 2022 were €225,190k, including net profit for 2022 of €110,207k.

The management board of Enefit Green proposes to the general meeting that profit be allocated as follows:

Dividends                                                       €54,969k (€0.208 per share)

Transfer to statutory capital reserve         €2,297k

Retained earnings after allocations           €52,941k


Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.

