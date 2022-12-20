Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Enefit Green AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:52 2022-12-19 am EST
4.410 EUR   -0.45%
02:02aEnefit Green 2023 financial calendar
GL
02:00aEnefit Green 2023 financial calendar
AQ
12/09Enefit Green production data - November 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enefit Green 2023 financial calendar

12/20/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During 2023, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:


TimeReport
Week 2Monthly production results (December 2022)
Week 6Monthly production results (January 2023)
28 Feb 2023Unaudited interim report 4Q 2022
Week 10Monthly production results (February 2023)
4 Apr 2023Audited annual report 2022 and dividend proposal
Week 15Monthly production results (March 2023)
4 May 2023Unaudited interim report 1Q 2023
Week 19Monthly production results (April 2023)
Week 24Monthly production results (May 2023)
Week 28Monthly production results (June 2023)
3 Aug2023Unaudited interim report 2Q 2023
Week 32Monthly production results (July 2023)
Week 37Monthly production results (August 2023)
Week 41Monthly production results (September 2023)
2 Nov 2023Unaudited interim report 3Q 2023
Week 45Monthly production results (October 2023)
Week 50Monthly production results (November 2023)


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


All news about ENEFIT GREEN AS
02:02aEnefit Green 2023 financial calendar
GL
02:00aEnefit Green 2023 financial calendar
AQ
12/09Enefit Green production data - November 2022
GL
12/09Enefit Green Announces Production Results for the Month of November 2022
CI
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green AS Reports Production Results for the Month Ended October 2022
CI
11/08Summary of Enefit Green 3Q 2022 interim report webinars
GL
11/03Enefit Green interim report for Q3 2022
GL
11/03Enefit Green interim report for Q3 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2022 112 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ENEFIT GREEN AS
Duration : Period :
Enefit Green AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,41 €
Average target price 5,03 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFIT GREEN AS9.05%1 236
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-33.26%20 787
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-26.30%12 646
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-5.79%7 932
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.13%5 155
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.75%3 276