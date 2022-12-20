Enefit Green 2023 financial calendar

During 2023, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:





Time Report Week 2 Monthly production results (December 2022) Week 6 Monthly production results (January 2023) 28 Feb 2023 Unaudited interim report 4Q 2022 Week 10 Monthly production results (February 2023) 4 Apr 2023 Audited annual report 2022 and dividend proposal Week 15 Monthly production results (March 2023) 4 May 2023 Unaudited interim report 1Q 2023 Week 19 Monthly production results (April 2023) Week 24 Monthly production results (May 2023) Week 28 Monthly production results (June 2023) 3 Aug2023 Unaudited interim report 2Q 2023 Week 32 Monthly production results (July 2023) Week 37 Monthly production results (August 2023) Week 41 Monthly production results (September 2023) 2 Nov 2023 Unaudited interim report 3Q 2023 Week 45 Monthly production results (October 2023) Week 50 Monthly production results (November 2023)





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.