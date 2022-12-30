Enefit Green has taken final investment decision for 3 MW Estonia solar farm

Enefit Green has taken the final investment decision to construct the Estonia solar farm with a capacity of nearly 3 MW, which will be erected on a foundation purpose-built from waste rock on the industrial territory of the Estonia mine.

Estonia solar farm belongs to Enefit Green's previously communicated investment plan, which aims to quadruple company’s electricity production capacity to 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.

Enefit Green is investing up to 2.73 million euros in the Estonia solar park.

Enefit Green has taken investment decisions and proceeded to construction phase with six wind farms and four solar farms in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Finland with a total capacity of 596 MW. Upon completion of these facilities over next two years, the total electricity production capacity of Enefit Green will increase to 1,053 MW. The 43 MW Šilale II and 75 MW Akmene wind farms in Lithuania are the first ones to reach commercial operation stage.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.