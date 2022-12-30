Advanced search
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
2022-12-30
4.368 EUR   -0.09%
06:31aEnefit Green has taken final investment decision for 3 MW Estonia solar farm
GL
06:30aEnefit Green has taken final investment decision for 3 MW Estonia solar farm
AQ
12/28Estonia's Enefit Green Secures EUR100 Million Loans
MT
Enefit Green has taken final investment decision for 3 MW Estonia solar farm

12/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
Enefit Green has taken the final investment decision to construct the Estonia solar farm with a capacity of nearly 3 MW, which will be erected on a foundation purpose-built from waste rock on the industrial territory of the Estonia mine.

Estonia solar farm belongs to Enefit Green's previously communicated investment plan, which aims to quadruple company’s electricity production capacity to 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.

Enefit Green is investing up to 2.73 million euros in the Estonia solar park.

Enefit Green has taken investment decisions and proceeded to construction phase with six wind farms and four solar farms in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Finland with a total capacity of 596 MW. Upon completion of these facilities over next two years, the total electricity production capacity of Enefit Green will increase to 1,053 MW. The 43 MW Šilale II and 75 MW Akmene wind farms in Lithuania are the first ones to reach commercial operation stage.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2022 112 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFIT GREEN AS8.11%1 232
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-25.41%23 096
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-21.12%13 608
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-1.69%8 288
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-4.94%5 522
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.29%2 864