Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Enefit Green AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-12-08 am EST
4.390 EUR   +0.64%
02:01aEnefit Green production data - November 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enefit Green production data - November 2022

12/09/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enefit Green produced 81.7 GWh of electricity in November, which is 33.5% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly influenced by the lower production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. Solar energy production in November 2022 was 0.4% lower than a year earlier.

The average wind speeds in November were 5.8 m/s and 5.6 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in November 2021, the measured average wind speeds were 7.1 m/s and 7.3 m/s, respectively). We have refined our methodology for calculating the average wind speeds, which means wind speed data may differ somewhat from data published earlier. The previous methodology was based on the unweighted average wind speeds of wind farms, the new methodology takes into account the different number of wind turbines (and thus related capacity difference) in different wind farms.  The average wind speeds calculated according to the improved methodology are attached to this notification.

"In November, the period of modest wind conditions of recent months continued, and this affected our wind energy production. However, Enefit Green's production portfolio is diversified, and we saw growth in production of our cogeneration plants," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

The electricity production of the cogeneration segment in November increased by 11.4% and the production of thermal energy by 1.0% compared to the previous year.

Pellet production increased by 16.2% in November 2022 compared to a year earlier to 14.6 thousand tonnes.


 November 2022November 2021Change, %
Electricity production by countries, GWh   
Estonia52.373.6-29.0%
Lithuania25.245.1-44.3%
Latvia3.93.83.6%
Poland0.40.4-4.0%
Total81.7122.9-33.5%
    
Electricity production by segment, GWh   
Wind64.1106.9-40.1%
Cogeneration17.115.411.4%
Solar0.50.5-0.4%
Other0.10.1-61.1%
Total81.7122.9-33.5%
    
Heat energy, GWh56.155.61.0%
    
Pellets, th t14.612.516.2%


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.

Attachment


All news about ENEFIT GREEN AS
02:01aEnefit Green production data - November 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green production data - October 2022
GL
11/11Enefit Green AS Reports Production Results for the Month Ended October 2022
CI
11/08Summary of Enefit Green 3Q 2022 interim report webinars
GL
11/03Enefit Green interim report for Q3 2022
GL
11/03Enefit Green interim report for Q3 2022
GL
11/03Enefit Green AS Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/28Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q3 2022 interim results
GL
10/28Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q3 2022 interim results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 112 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 1 160 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ENEFIT GREEN AS
Duration : Period :
Enefit Green AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,39 €
Average target price 5,03 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEFIT GREEN AS7.86%1 224
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-26.46%22 508
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-27.12%12 290
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-0.04%8 385
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-4.88%5 472
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.68%3 038