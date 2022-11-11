Enefit Green production data - October 2022

Enefit Green produced 108.2 GWh of electricity in October, which is 26.8% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly driven by the lower production of wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania and, to a lesser extent, by the repair works at the Iru power plant, which continued in the first half of the month. Solar energy production decreased by 1.1% in October 2022 compared to a year earlier.

The average monthly wind speeds in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms were 6.8 m/s and 6.7 m/s, respectively (in October 2021, the measured average wind speeds were 7.8 m/s and 7.5 m/s, respectively).

"October's wind speeds were better than in September but fell short of last year's October. The peak season for wind power generation is now starting. Our focus for the coming months will be to maintain high availability in order to make the most of the windy weather," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.

The 27.2% decrease in electricity production in the cogeneration segment was caused by the shutdown and repair of the Iru power plant, which lasted from the beginning of September to 12 October. For the same reason, the total production of thermal energy also decreased by 26.5% compared to the previous period to 40.7 GWh.

Pellet production increased by 11.7% year-on-year to 14.2 thousand tons in October.





October 2022 October 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 67.2 93.4 -28.1% Lithuania 35.8 48.9 -26.8% Latvia 4.1 4.0 2.2% Poland 1.2 1.5 -18.1% Total 108.2 147.7 -26.8% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 93.5 128.1 -27.0% Cogeneration 12.9 17.8 -27.2% Solar 1.8 1.8 -1.1% Other 0.0 0.1 -14.0% Total 108.2 147.7 -26.8% Heat energy, GWh 40.7 55.4 -26.5% Pellets, th t 14.2 12.8 11.7%





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.