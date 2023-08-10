Enefit Green produced 81.8 GWh of electricity in July, which is 19% more than in the same period last year. The production result was driven by 17% increase in wind energy and 138% higher solar energy production. New wind and new solar farms helped boost electricity production (+17.6 GWh combined).

The average wind speeds in July were 5.6 m/s and 5.8 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in July 2022, the measured average wind speeds were 5.3 m/s and 5.8 m/s, respectively).

"The wind conditions in July favored electricity production in our wind farms in Estonia. The new wind and solar farms added to operating portfolio had a significant impact. The Purtse wind and solar farm in Estonia and the Zambrow solar farm in Poland contributed 8.2 gigawatt-hours of generation. The Šilale II wind farm in Lithuania, which is still under construction, also contributed a significant amount of electricity," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and COO of Enefit Green.

The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration segment was lower, decreasing by 22% and by 25% respectively compared to the same month last year. The result was mainly affected by Iru Waste to Energy Power Plant undergoing longer maintenance break than last year and also experiencing subsequent unplanned stoppage.

Pellet production increased by 7% compared to a year earlier to 15.4 thousand tons.

July 2023 July 2022 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 44,1 35,1 26% Lithuania 30,7 26,8 14% Latvia 3,1 4,1 -24% Poland 3,8 2,6 49% Total 81,8 68,7 19% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 64,4 55,2 17% incl. new wind farms 11,8 - - Cogeneration 7,2 9,2 -22% Solar 10,1 4,3 138% incl. new solar farms 5,8 - - Other 0,1 0,1 7% Total 81,8 68,7 19% Heat energy, GWh 19,5 26,1 -25% Pellets, th t 15,4 14,5 7%





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.

