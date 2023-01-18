Advanced search
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
2023-01-18
4.376 EUR   +0.09%
10:06aEnefit Green signed a contract with Nordex for the supply and maintenance of wind turbines
10:05aEnefit Green signed a contract with Nordex for the supply and maintenance of wind turbines
01/12Enefit Green production data – December 2022
Enefit Green signed a contract with Nordex for the supply and maintenance of wind turbines

01/18/2023
On 18 January 2023, Enefit Green signed a contract with the wind turbine manufacturer Nordex for the supply, erection and maintenance of wind turbines for the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm. Nordex supplies 38 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 6.8MW each and will provide mainetenance during the following 30-year period. The estimated total cost of the supply and maintenance contract is EUR 346 million. This agreement is part of the implementation of the final investment decision of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, which was published on 22 December 2022.

With 35 years of experience and 9000 employees, Nordex SE is one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines, headquartered in Germany. Nordex has supplied and installed wind turbines with a total capacity of 41 GW to more than 40 countries. Nordex shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.


Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2022 112 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 22,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,37 €
Average target price 5,03 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
