Official ENEFIT GREEN AS press release

Enefit Green took the final investment decision to start the construction of 11 MW Carnikava Dzerves and 6MW Carnikava Austrumi solar farms in Latvia. These projects are a part of Enefit Green's investment plan, which aims to increase group’s electricity production capacity to 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.



These solar farms are expected to start generating electricity in the summer of 2024.

Together with the wind and solar farms completed this year, Enefit Green currently has 519 MW of operating electricity production capacity and 525 MW of wind and 100MW solar farms under construction.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.