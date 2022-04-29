Log in
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
04/28 08:59:46 am EDT
3.920 EUR   +0.26%
Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q1 2022 interim results

04/29/2022 | 02:03am EDT
Enefit Green will publish its Q1 2022 interim report on May 5, 2022 at 08.00 EET and will host two online webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

May 5, 2022 at 09.00 EET Microsoft Teams Live event in Estonian.

To join the event (in Estonian), please click here.

May 5, 2022 at 11.00 EET Microsoft Teams Live event in English.

To join the event (in English), please click here.

During both events results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinars will be made available on company’s web page.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


Financials
Sales 2022 188 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2022 70,0 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2022 201 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
EV / Sales 2023 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Aavo Kärmas Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Veikoi Räim Chief Financial Officer
Hando Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Innar Kaasik Chief Operating Officer
Anne Sulling Independent Member-Supervisory Board
