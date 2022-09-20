Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Enefit Green AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGR1T   EE3100137985

ENEFIT GREEN AS

(EGR1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-09-20 am EDT
4.306 EUR   -1.55%
10:16aLitigation concerning Purtse wind farm
GL
10:15aLitigation concerning Purtse wind farm
AQ
09/12Enefit Green production data - August 2022
GL
Summary 
Summary

Litigation concerning Purtse wind farm

09/20/2022 | 10:16am EDT
On 20 September 2022, Viru County Court accepted a claim by  Eesti Ühistuenergia OÜ against Enefit Wind Purtse AS, a subsidiary of Enefit Green AS. The claimant requested that wind turbines more powerful than 3 MW shall not be erected in Purtse wind farm.

By the court order, Viru County Court granted the claimant's application for interim relief and prohibited erection of wind turbines more powerful than 3 MW during the court proceedings. 

The Management Board of Enefit Green is of the opinion that it has acted lawfully in the construction of the Purtse wind farm and intends to object the claim and challenge the interim relief order.

Enefit Green has previously announced its intention to build five wind turbines with a capacity of 4.2 MW in the Purtse wind farm.

According to the preliminary assessment of the Management Board of Enefit Green this litigation does not have a material impact on Enefit Green’s financial results.

Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.


